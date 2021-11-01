

Er gingen een poosje terug geruchten rond dat Microsoft interesse zou hebben in een overname van SEGA. Dat werd snel afgeschoten, want daar is geen sprake van. Toch blijkt dat de twee partijen wel degelijk met elkaar gesproken hebben, want ze hebben een ‘strategische samenwerking’ aangekondigd.

Het doel van deze samenwerking is om grote games te ontwikkelen op Microsofts Azure Cloud platform. Deze stap past goed bij de lange termijn strategie van SEGA, die zich wil richten op het maken van ‘Super Game‘, wat een nieuw initiatief is voor het ontwikkelen van games met de volgende pilaren: globaal, online, community en IP gebruik.

Het zijn vooral technische omschrijvingen van wat men met deze samenwerking tracht te bereiken, maar waar het in de praktijk op neerkomt is het optimaliseren van ontwikkelprocessen en spelers de best mogelijke kwaliteit proberen te brengen. Dit kan middels Azure van Microsoft.

Yukio Sugino, president en COO van SEGA: “We are very pleased to announce today that we are considering a strategic alliance with Microsoft to help develop SEGA’s new “Super Game” initiative as well as build a next-generation game development environment. By considering a strategic partnership with Microsoft, we seek to further advance our game development so that our titles can be enjoyed by fans all over the world; in this regard, we aim to build an alliance that utilizes both SEGA’s powerful game development capabilities and Microsoft’s cutting-edge technology and development environment.”

Sarah Bond, CVP van Microsoft: “SEGA has played such an iconic role in the gaming industry and has been a tremendous partner over the years. We look forward to working together as they explore new ways to create unique gaming experiences for the future using Microsoft cloud technologies. Together we will reimagine how games get built, hosted, and operated, with a goal of adding more value to players and SEGA alike.”