

Black Friday is tegenwoordig niet langer één dag waarop er veel sales zijn, maar ruim een week waarin je profiteert van allerlei scherpe deals. Vandaag is de Nintendo Cyberdeals sale van start gegaan en Sony begint morgen, zo laten ze via het PlayStation Blog weten.

Sony heeft namelijk een forse hoeveelheid games in de aanbieding in de Black Friday sale van de PlayStation Store, waarvan we je hieronder al de lijst kunnen presenteren. Daarnaast is het een uitverkoop bij PlayStation Direct, de eerder deze week gelanceerde webshop van Sony.

Daar stopt het echter niet, want ook is er nog een sale in de PlayStation Gear Store, waar je allerlei merchandise kunt vinden. Dit alles gaat morgen van start, dus wacht nog even met je aankoop. Hieronder zowel de deals van de PlayStation Store als de PlayStation Direct Store.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition

Aeon Must Die!

AFL Evolution 2

Air Conflicts: Double Pack

Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition

Apex Legends – Champion Edition

Apex Legends – Gibraltar Edition

Apex Legends – Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack

Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition

Apex Legends – Octane Edition

Apex Legends – Pathfinder Edition

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Season Pass

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate PS4 & PS5

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – GOLD EDITION

Assassin’s Creed Origins – DELUXE EDITION

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising™ Bundle

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs®: Legion Bundle

Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey DX

Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX

Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack

Atelier Ryza Season Pass ‘Kurken Island Jam-packed Pass’

Atelier Ryza: Digital Deluxe Edition

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout

Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX

Back 4 Blood Annual Pass

Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5

Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5

Batman: Return to Arkham

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions

Black Desert – 11,500 Pearls

Black Desert – 2,040 Pearls

Black Desert – 3,200 Pearls

Black Desert – 4,360 Pearls

Black Desert – 6,600 Pearls

Black Desert – Conqueror Item Pack

Black Desert – Explorer Item Pack

Black Desert – Traveler Item Pack

Black Desert: Conqueror Edition

Black Desert: Explorer Edition

Black Desert: Traveler Edition

Borderlands 3 PS4™ & PS5™

Borderlands 3 Season Pass

Borderlands 3 Season Pass Bundle

Borderlands 3 Season Pass PS4™ & PS5™

Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 PS4™ & PS5™

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Deluxe Edition

Collector’s Pack

Conan Exiles – Complete Edition October 2021

Conan Exiles – Isle of Siptah

Cyberpunk 2077

DARK SOULS™ II: Scholar of the First Sin

DARK SOULS™ III

DARK SOULS™ III – Deluxe Edition

DARK SOULS™ III – Season Pass

DARK SOULS™ III : The Ringed City™

DARK SOULS™: REMASTERED

Deal of the Day Unlock

DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT

DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT Digital Deluxe Edition

DEATHLOOP

DEATHLOOP Deluxe Edition

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5…

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles PS4 & PS5

Demon’s Souls

Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition

Desperados III – Digital Deluxe

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Destiny 2: Beyond Light + 1 Season

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe Edition

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Destiny 2: Legendary Edition

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Dishonored 2

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Companion: Sir Lora the Squirrel

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition

DOOM Eternal – Year One Pass

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition

DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Standalone)

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Edition

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Deluxe Edition

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Ultimate Edition

Dragon Hugger Costume Pack

Dungeons 2

Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition

Embr

F1® 2021: Braking Point Content Pack

F1® 2021: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

F1® 2021: Deluxe Upgrade Pack

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition

Fallout 76

Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment Bundle

Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe Edition

Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5

FAR CRY®6 Gold Edition PS4 & PS5

FAR CRY®6 Standard Edition PS4 & PS5

Farming Simulator 19

Farming Simulator 19 – Alpine Expansion

Farming Simulator 19 – Anderson Group Equipment Pack

Farming Simulator 19 – Bourgault DLC

Farming Simulator 19 – CLAAS DOMINATOR 108 SL MAXI DLC

Farming Simulator 19 – CLAAS TORION 1914 Dev Mule DLC

Farming Simulator 19 – GRIMME Equipment Pack

Farming Simulator 19 – John Deere Cotton DLC

Farming Simulator 19 – Kverneland & Vicon Equipment Pack

Farming Simulator 19 – Mahindra Retriever DLC

Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Expansion

Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition

Farming Simulator 19 – Rottne DLC

Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass

Fast Food Costume Pack

FIFA 22 PS4™

FIFA 22 PS5™

FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition PS4™ & PS5™

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Digital Deluxe Edition

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE Digital Deluxe Edition

Fortnite – Magma Masters Pack

Fortnite – The Lars Pack

Fruit Pirate Costume Pack

Future Fashion Pack

Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition

Guilty Gear -Strive- Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Guilty Gear -Strive- Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5

Hades

Hell Let Loose

Hell’s Rangers Content Pack

HITMAN 3 – Deluxe Pack

HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition

Hunting Simulator 2

Hunting Simulator 2 Elite Edition

Icy Adventure Costume Pack

Immortals Fenyx Rising – Digital Standard Edition PS4 & PS5

IMMORTALS FENYX RISING – GOLD EDITION PS4 & PS5

IMMORTALS FENYX RISING PS4 & PS5

IMMORTALS FENYX RISING SEASON PASS

Injustice™ 2 – Legendary Edition

Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition

Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition

It Takes Two PS4™ & PS5™

JETT: The Far Shore

JUMP FORCE

JUMP FORCE – Characters Pass

JUMP FORCE – Characters Pass 2

JUMP FORCE – Ultimate Edition

Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition

Just Dance® 2022

KINGDOM HEARTS All-In-One Package

KINGDOM HEARTS III

KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind

KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind + Concert Video

KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – Fate Edition

Knockout City™ Deluxe Upgrade

LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition

LEGO® Marvel™ Super Heroes

Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5

Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5

Little Nightmares II PS4 & PS5

Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Lost Judgment Digital Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5

Lost Judgment PS4 & PS5

LUMINES REMASTERED

Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition PS4™ & PS5™

Madden NFL 22 PS4™

Madden NFL 22 PS5™

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Trilogy

Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther Heroic Starter Pack – PS4

Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther Heroic Starter Pack – PS5

Marvel’s Avengers Black Widow Heroic Starter Pack – PS4

Marvel’s Avengers Black Widow Heroic Starter Pack – PS5

Marvel’s Avengers Captain America Heroic Starter Pack – PS4

Marvel’s Avengers Captain America Heroic Starter Pack – PS5

Marvel’s Avengers Heroic Starter Pack

Marvel’s Avengers Hulk Heroic Starter Pack – PS4

Marvel’s Avengers Hulk Heroic Starter Pack – PS5

Marvel’s Avengers Iron Man Heroic Starter Pack – PS4

Marvel’s Avengers Iron Man Heroic Starter Pack – PS5

Marvel’s Avengers Kate Bishop Heroic Starter Pack – PS4

Marvel’s Avengers Kate Bishop Heroic Starter Pack – PS5

Marvel’s Avengers Ms. Marvel Heroic Starter Pack – PS4

Marvel’s Avengers Ms. Marvel Heroic Starter Pack – PS5

Marvel’s Avengers Thor Heroic Starter Pack – PS4

Marvel’s Avengers Thor Heroic Starter Pack – PS5

Marvel’s Avengers: Exclusive Digital Edition

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PS4 & PS5

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition

Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Heroes of the Inner Sphere

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – JumpShip Edition

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Legend of the Kestrel Lancers

Megalodon Shark Cash Card

Metro Exodus Gold Edition

Metro Exodus: Gold Edition

Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™-Game of the Year Edition

Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Definitive Edition

MLB® The Show™ 21 Digital Deluxe Edition

MLB® The Show™ 21 Jackie Robinson Edition

MLB® The Show™ 21 PS4

MLB® The Show™ 21 PS5

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3

Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Special Edition

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5

MotoGP™19

NBA 2K22 for PS4™

NBA 2K22 for PS5™

NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition

NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition for PS5™

Need for Speed™ Heat Deluxe Edition

NHL® 22 PS4™

NHL® 22 PS5™

Ni no Kuni™ II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition

Nightmare Pack

Nioh

Nioh – Complete Edition

Nioh 2

Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5

Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5

Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition

No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5

Orcs Must Die! 3

OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5

Overcooked! 2 – Gourmet Edition

Paladins Deluxe Edition

Paladins Gold Edition

Paladins Season Pass 2021

Paladins Sky Whale Pack

Paladins Starter Edition

Persona 5 Royal Ultimate Edition

Persona®5 Strikers

PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller Edition

PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe

Popstar Pack

Port Royale 4

Praetorians – HD Remaster

Project CARS 3

Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition

Psychonauts 2

Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition

Red Dead Online

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode

RESIDENT EVIL 2 Deluxe Edition

RESIDENT EVIL 3

Resident Evil Village & Resident Evil 7 Complete Bundle PS4 & PS5

Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5

Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle

Returnal

Returnal Digital Deluxe Edition

Rez Infinite

RIDE 3

RIDE 3 – Gold Edition

Riders Republic Gold Edition PS4 & PS5

Riders Republic PS4 & PS5

Riders Republic Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5

Rocket League® – Red Hot Bundle

Rogue Company: Rogue Edition

Rogue Company: Ultimate Edition

Rogue Company: Year 1 Pass

Sackboy: A Big Adventure Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5

Sakura Wars Digital Deluxe Edition

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI Anthology Upgrade Bundle

SMITE Digital Deluxe Edition 2021

SMITE Season Pass 2021

SMITE Ultimate God Pack Bundle

Sniper Elite VR

SnowRunner

SnowRunner – Season 1: Search & Recover

SnowRunner – Season 2: Explore & Expand

SnowRunner – Season 4: New Frontiers

Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe

Sonic Colours: Ultimate

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™ Deluxe Edition

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™ Deluxe Upgrade

STAR WARS™: Squadrons

Street Fighter V

Street Fighter V – Champion Edition Upgrade Kit

Street Fighter V – Season 5 Character Pass

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Street Power Football

Stubs™ (1,000) for MLB® The Show™ 21

Stubs™ (11,000) for MLB® The Show™ 21

Stubs™ (150,000) for MLB® The Show™ 21

Stubs™ (24,000) for MLB® The Show™ 21

Stubs™ (5,000) for MLB® The Show™ 21

Stubs™ (67,500) for MLB® The Show™ 21

Subnautica: Below Zero PS4 & PS5

Sugar Plum Pack

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania PS4 & PS5

Tales of Arise PS4 & PS5

Tales Of Arise Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5

Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition

Tetris® Effect: Connected

The Dark Pictures Anthology – Triple Pack PS4 & PS5

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood CE

The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood CE Upgrade

The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood Upgrade

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

The Jackbox Party Pack 8

The Last of Us Part II

The Nioh Collection

The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass

The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon

The Sims™ 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle

The Sims™ 4 City Living

The Sims™ 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack

The Sims™ 4 Deluxe Party Edition

The Sims™ 4 Discover University

The Sims™ 4 Eco Lifestyle

The Sims™ 4 Get Famous

The Sims™ 4 Get to Work

The Sims™ 4 Get Together

The Sims™ 4 Island Living

The Sims™ 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle

The Sims™ 4 Seasons

The Sims™ 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack

The Surge 2

The Surge 2 – Season Pass

The Surge 2 – The Kraken Expansion

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition

theHunter: Call of the Wild™ – 2022 Edition

Train Sim World® 2

Train Sim World® 2: Rush Hour – Boston Sprinter

Train Sim World® 2: Rush Hour – London Commuter

Train Sim World® 2: Rush Hour – Nahverkehr Dresden

Tron Costume Pack

Tropico 6 – El Prez Edition

Two Point Hospital: Close Encounters

Two Point Hospital: Exhibition Items Pack

Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition

Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Upgrade

Two Point Hospital: Off the Grid

Two Point Hospital: Retro Items Pack

UFC® 4 Deluxe Edition

Warframe®: Initiate Pack

Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition PS4 & PS5

Watch Dogs: Legion – Standard Edition PS4 & PS5

Watch Dogs®: Legion – Season Pass

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia

Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™ Deluxe Edition (CUSA07377)

Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™ Deluxe Edition (CUSA07378)

Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™ Deluxe Edition (CUSA07379)

Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™ Digital Deluxe Edition

World War Z: Aftermath

WRC 10 – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship PS4 & PS5

WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition

WWZ Upgrade to Aftermath

WWZ: Aftermath – Explorer Weapons Pack

WWZ: Aftermath – Zeke Hunter Weapons Pack

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition PS4 & PS5

Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS4 & PS5

PlayStation Direct

PSVR Until Dawn: Rush Of Blood

PSVR VR Worlds

PSVR Astro Bot Rescue Mission

PS4 Dreams

PS4 Minecraft Starter Collection

PS4 Predator: Hunting Grounds

PS5 Dualsense NBA 2K21 Bundle

PS5 Destruction Allstars

PS4 Bloodborne

PS4 God Of War III Remastered

PS4 God Of War

PS4 GT Sport

PS4 LittleBigPlanet 3

PS4 Ratchet & Clank

PS4 The Last Of Us Remastered

PS4 Concrete Genie

PS4 MediEvil Remastered

PS5 Death Stranding Directors Cut

PS4 Ghost Of Tsushima Directors Cut

PS5 Ghost Of Tsushima Directors Cut

PS5 Marvels Spider-Man Ultimate

PS5 MLB The Show 21

PS5 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

PS5 Returnal

PS4 MLB The Show 21 Collector’s Edition

PS4 MLB The Show 21 MVP Edition

PS4 MLB The Show 21

PSVR Everybody’s Golf

PS4 Days Gone

PS4 Death Stranding

PS4 Marvels Spider-Man: Miles Morales

PS4 Nioh 2

PS4 Spiderman: GOTY Edition

PS4 The Last Of Us Pt II

PS5 Marvels Spider-Man: Miles Morales

PS4 Sackboy A Big Adventure Special Edition

PS5 Demon’s Souls

PS5 The Nioh Collection

PSVR Iron Man

PSVR Blood & Truth

PS4 Sackboy: A Big Adventure

PS5 Sackboy: A Big Adventure

PlayStation Gear

Wat betreft deze webshop hebben we geen overzicht van items die in de aanbieding zijn, maar dat maakt in deze weinig uit. Je profiteert namelijk van 20% korting op het gehele assortiment en daarvoor dien je de kortings code “BLACKFRIDAY20” te gebruiken bij het afrekenen.