Wie had ooit gedacht dat pestdokters ‘badasses’ konden zijn? In Thymesia, een actie-RPG die erg veel trekjes van de Soulsborne franchise vertoont, speel je als pestdokter Corvus die de verschrikkelijke ziekte gebruikt als wapen om te overleven in een koninkrijk dat op de rand van de afgrond staat.

Thymesia werd een tijd geleden aangekondigd voor een release op de pc in 2021, maar uitgever Team17 heeft nu de moeilijke beslissing moeten nemen om de game uit te stellen naar 2022. Er is echter ook goed nieuws, want Thymesia zal ook een consoleversie krijgen, namelijk op de PS5 en Xbox Series X|S. Lees hieronder meer over de game en bekijk een nieuwe trailer.

Story

A kingdom once thriving on the power of alchemy enters an age of calamity. After discovering the price behind alchemy, an attempt to stop the use of it backfired. Within a few days, the kingdom was in chaos and the streets infested with monsters.

The key to understanding all of this is in Corvus’ hands, but he has lost his memory. The truth can only be found within his memories, but every time he dives back in, he only finds more secrets.

Key Features