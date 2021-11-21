Wie had ooit gedacht dat pestdokters ‘badasses’ konden zijn? In Thymesia, een actie-RPG die erg veel trekjes van de Soulsborne franchise vertoont, speel je als pestdokter Corvus die de verschrikkelijke ziekte gebruikt als wapen om te overleven in een koninkrijk dat op de rand van de afgrond staat.
Thymesia werd een tijd geleden aangekondigd voor een release op de pc in 2021, maar uitgever Team17 heeft nu de moeilijke beslissing moeten nemen om de game uit te stellen naar 2022. Er is echter ook goed nieuws, want Thymesia zal ook een consoleversie krijgen, namelijk op de PS5 en Xbox Series X|S. Lees hieronder meer over de game en bekijk een nieuwe trailer.
Story
A kingdom once thriving on the power of alchemy enters an age of calamity. After discovering the price behind alchemy, an attempt to stop the use of it backfired. Within a few days, the kingdom was in chaos and the streets infested with monsters.
The key to understanding all of this is in Corvus’ hands, but he has lost his memory. The truth can only be found within his memories, but every time he dives back in, he only finds more secrets.
Key Features
- Harness the Plague – Seize the disease from gruesome bosses and wield them as weapons. Give them a taste of their own medicine. This is the only way to survive this desolate kingdom.
- Embrace the Raven – Shift into your raven form during battle. Throw your feathers like daggers and execute enemies with the swiftness of a raptor.
- Fight Your Way – Upgrade and modify your basic movements and plague weapons. Build your very own play-style and prepare for the challenges in your way.
- Shattered Memories – Recover your memories through adventures. With different choices you’ve made and items you’ve collected, you’ll get different endings. Stitch together your own truth.
Bij gebrek aan een Bloodborne sequel, prequel, remaster of 60fps patch lijkt dit me nog best interessant.