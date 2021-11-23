PlayStation spelers mogen zich gaan voorbereiden op een nostalgische trip, want NOSTALGIC TRAIN rijdt op 25 november het PlayStation station binnen, zo laat uitgever Amata Games weten in een persbericht. De first-person adventure walking simulator zal digitaal beschikbaar zijn op de PS4 en PS5.

NOSTALGIC TRAIN is geen nieuwe game, het spel deed zijn intrede al in 2018, toen het werd uitgebracht op Steam. In augustus kreeg NOSTALGIC TRAIN zijn eerste console release op de Nintendo Switch en nu is dan ook PlayStation eindelijk aan de beurt. Om een idee te krijgen van wat NOSTALGIC TRAIN precies zal bieden, kan je hieronder de game omschrijving lezen en een trailer bekijken.

NOSTALGIC TRAIN is a mystical and melancholic first-person adventure / walking simulator set in the Japanese countryside, where you solve not only the mystery of the missing people of Natsugiri, but also that of “yourself.”

The game attracted a great deal of attention on Steam through the Japanese indie game creator Tatamibeya in June 2018 for the quality of its beautifully recreated CGs of the nostalgic Japanese countryside. It was recommended by the 22nd Japan Media Arts Screening Committee of the Agency for Cultural Affairs.

Also, the Nintendo Switch version of NOSTALGIC TRAIN, which was ported by Amata and released in August of this year, has been very well received.

It contains both a story mode, “Two Fluctuations at Journey’s End,” and a free mode, where you can explore the world of Natsugiri at your own pace. Relax and immerse yourself in a fantastical world full of tragic stories and beautiful nostalgic scenery.