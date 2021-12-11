Heb je een PlayStation 5 of Xbox Series X|S, dan kan je The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience spelen. Deze ‘ervaring’ voor de nieuwe versie van de Unreal Engine maakt veel indruk en Epic Games heeft aan Digital Foundry laten weten wat er qua details van toepassing is op deze tech demo.

De stad in de demo heeft een oppervlakte van 4.138 bij 4.968 kilometer. Daarin staan 45.073 auto’s geparkeerd en er zijn 38.146 wagens die rijden. Voor allemaal geldt dat ze een schademodel hebben.

De gebouwen die in de stad te vinden zijn, zijn elk opgebouwd uit miljoenen polygonen. Dit betekent dat er voor alle bouwwerken miljarden polygonen zijn gebruikt. Dit en meer indrukwekkende statistieken van The Matrix Awakens hieronder: