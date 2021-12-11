Heb je een PlayStation 5 of Xbox Series X|S, dan kan je The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience spelen. Deze ‘ervaring’ voor de nieuwe versie van de Unreal Engine maakt veel indruk en Epic Games heeft aan Digital Foundry laten weten wat er qua details van toepassing is op deze tech demo.
De stad in de demo heeft een oppervlakte van 4.138 bij 4.968 kilometer. Daarin staan 45.073 auto’s geparkeerd en er zijn 38.146 wagens die rijden. Voor allemaal geldt dat ze een schademodel hebben.
De gebouwen die in de stad te vinden zijn, zijn elk opgebouwd uit miljoenen polygonen. Dit betekent dat er voor alle bouwwerken miljarden polygonen zijn gebruikt. Dit en meer indrukwekkende statistieken van The Matrix Awakens hieronder:
- The city is 4,138 km wide and 4.968 km long, slightly larger than the size of downtown Los Angeles
- The city surface is 15.79 km2
- The city perimeter is 14.519 km long
- There are 260 km of roads in the city
- There are 512 km of sidewalk in the city
- There are 1,248 intersections in the city
- There are 45,073 parked cars, of which 38,146 are drivable and destructible
- There are 17,000 simulated traffic vehicles on the road that are destructible
- 7,000 buildings
- 27,848 lamp posts on the street side only
- 12,422 sewer holes
- Almost 10 million unique and duplicated assets were created to make the city
- The entire world is lit by only the sun, sky and emissive materials on meshes. No light sources were placed for the tens of thousands of street lights and headlights. In night mode, nearly all lighting comes from the millions of emissive building windows
- 35,000 simulated MetaHuman pedestrians
- Average polygon count? 7000k buildings made of 1000s of assets and each asset could be up to millions of polygons so we have several billions of polygons to make up just the buildings of the city