Uitgever Saber Interactive en ontwikkelaar 34BigThings hebben officieel Redout II aangekondigd, een klassieke arcade racing game en een vervolg op het welbekende Redout.
Ontzettend veel details zijn er nog niet bekend over de game, al werd wel aangegeven dat deze in 2022 verschijnt voor de PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch en pc. Buiten deze info heeft men enkel nog wat features van de game op een rijtje gezet, die je hieronder kan terugvinden.
- Speed and Control – In the tradition of Anti-Gravity racing classics like wipEout and F-Zero, experience blazing fast speeds and an intuitive driving system that makes Redout II a blast to pick up and play, but also rewarding for those prepared to master the super-high skill ceiling. Bend, loop and swoop through the most insane twists and jumps in racing game history.
- Extensive Career Mode – Fly through hundreds of events across 36 unique racetracks – all of which are reversible! From Arena Races and Time Attacks to Last Man Standing and intense Boss Races, dart past the competition and dominate the finish line.
- Competitive Multiplayer – Race against others in intense 12-player online multiplayer action. Dive into fresh challenges with regularly-added custom content, alongside seasons that include unique aesthetic rewards.
- Comprehensive Customization – Choose from 12 distinct chassis and fully customize your own hovership with an incredible selection of propulsors, stabilizers, rudders, intercoolers, flaps, magnets, wings, spoilers, rocket engines, paints and more! Create and share your best high-speed highlights with Photo Mode.
- Jaw-Dropping Soundtrack – Featuring superstar electronic artists, including the legendary Giorgio Moroder and acclaimed talents like Zardonic and Dance with the Dead. Our music-master algorithms seamlessly and dynamically mix tracks based on real-time race data.