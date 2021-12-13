Uitgever Saber Interactive en ontwikkelaar 34BigThings hebben officieel Redout II aangekondigd, een klassieke arcade racing game en een vervolg op het welbekende Redout.

Ontzettend veel details zijn er nog niet bekend over de game, al werd wel aangegeven dat deze in 2022 verschijnt voor de PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch en pc. Buiten deze info heeft men enkel nog wat features van de game op een rijtje gezet, die je hieronder kan terugvinden.