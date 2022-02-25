

Raven Software heeft een nieuwe update voor Call of Duty: Warzone uitgebracht en die richt zich primair op het aanpakken van allerlei issues in de gameplay. De update is niet heel groot als het op de patch notes aankomt, maar dat neemt niet weg dat het downloaden noodzakelijk is als je de game wilt spelen.

Alle informatie op een rijtje hieronder en tevens zien we dat er wat balans aanpassingen worden gedaan bij de PPSh-41. We zien echter geen vermelding van de freeze bug op Rebirth Island vlak na het droppen, dus het is even afwachten wanneer dat aangepakt wordt.