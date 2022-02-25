Raven Software heeft een nieuwe update voor Call of Duty: Warzone uitgebracht en die richt zich primair op het aanpakken van allerlei issues in de gameplay. De update is niet heel groot als het op de patch notes aankomt, maar dat neemt niet weg dat het downloaden noodzakelijk is als je de game wilt spelen.
Alle informatie op een rijtje hieronder en tevens zien we dat er wat balans aanpassingen worden gedaan bij de PPSh-41. We zien echter geen vermelding van de freeze bug op Rebirth Island vlak na het droppen, dus het is even afwachten wanneer dat aangepakt wordt.
GAMEPLAY
- Updated Contract distribution in Battle Royale, Vanguard Royale, and Plunder modes to better favor Bounties.
- Gulag Loadout adjustments:
- Removed Stun Grenades
- Added Gas Grenades, Medical Syringes, and Thermites
BUG FIXES
- Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.
- Fixed an issue causing higher-than-intended Max/Mid/Min damage values for the PPSh-41 (VG).
- Fixed an issue causing Players to freeze during the early stages of a match.
- Fixed an issue causing certain Weapon Camos to unequip when backing out of the Weapons tab in the main menu.
- Fixed an issue causing infinite Nebula V Rounds to be applied to primary Weapons.
- Fixed an issue causing placeholder images and descriptions to appear in various Store Bundles.
- Fixed an issue causing placeholder descriptions to appear in various Operator, Weapon, and Camo Unlock Challenges.
- Fixed the rarity label on various Blueprints, Calling Cards, and Charms.
- Fixed an issue causing visual inconsistencies with some dynamic Weapon icons.
- Fixed an issue causing certain Store Bundles to unlock incorrect content.
- Fixed an issue causing Sleight of Hand to shorten reload animations on some Weapons.
- Fixed an issue causing incorrect statistics and pros/cons to display for Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) Barrels.
- Fixed an issue with incorrect spelling and space in morse code subtitles.
WEAPONS
- PPSh-41 (VG)
- Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.3, up from 1.1
- See additional note about PPSh-41 (VG) in Bug Fixes above
