

Call of Duty: Warzone heeft weer een nieuwe update mogen ontvangen en het betreft hier patch 1.54. Deze richt zich voornamelijk op het oplossen van verschillende bugs, waarbij een groot gedeelte specifiek om de wapens draait.

Verder brengt deze update tweaks aan de balans van Vanguard Royale, dit op basis van de feedback van spelers. De update is qua patch notes niet bijzonder uitgebreid, maar hieronder hebben we alle info natuurlijk op een rijtje gezet.

MODES

Vanguard Royale Adjustments

We have been happy with the response to the Vanguard Royale LTM and are releasing further balancing refinements this week based on your feedback on the gameplay experience to date. When Vanguard Royale re-enters the Playlist rotation for all squad sizes tomorrow, March 3rd, you can expect the following changes:

Core Player health will be increased to 150, up from 100 Including Armor, Players will now have a total health pool of 300, up from 250



We agree with the feedback that the Time-to-Kill (TTK) has crept beyond the sweet spot and hope that this adjustment will improve Player experience and sentiment. This change comes parallel to additional Weapon balancing that remains a key focus for the team.

UAV’s are now available in Buy Stations for $9,000, up from $6,000

We’ve seen both sides of feedback with the previous change to remove UAV’s wholesale from Buy Stations; some players liking the more traditional battle royale pacing, whilst others missing the ability to more readily push a team in the mid-game. We are excited by this compromise where UAV’s will remain accessible but less inclined to be so readily exploitable.

BUG FIXES