Call of Duty: Warzone heeft weer een nieuwe update mogen ontvangen en het betreft hier patch 1.54. Deze richt zich voornamelijk op het oplossen van verschillende bugs, waarbij een groot gedeelte specifiek om de wapens draait.
Verder brengt deze update tweaks aan de balans van Vanguard Royale, dit op basis van de feedback van spelers. De update is qua patch notes niet bijzonder uitgebreid, maar hieronder hebben we alle info natuurlijk op een rijtje gezet.
MODES
Vanguard Royale Adjustments
We have been happy with the response to the Vanguard Royale LTM and are releasing further balancing refinements this week based on your feedback on the gameplay experience to date. When Vanguard Royale re-enters the Playlist rotation for all squad sizes tomorrow, March 3rd, you can expect the following changes:
- Core Player health will be increased to 150, up from 100
- Including Armor, Players will now have a total health pool of 300, up from 250
We agree with the feedback that the Time-to-Kill (TTK) has crept beyond the sweet spot and hope that this adjustment will improve Player experience and sentiment. This change comes parallel to additional Weapon balancing that remains a key focus for the team.
- UAV’s are now available in Buy Stations for $9,000, up from $6,000
We’ve seen both sides of feedback with the previous change to remove UAV’s wholesale from Buy Stations; some players liking the more traditional battle royale pacing, whilst others missing the ability to more readily push a team in the mid-game. We are excited by this compromise where UAV’s will remain accessible but less inclined to be so readily exploitable.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.
- Fixed an issue causing Players to get stuck while proning underneath certain environmental elements such as stairs.
- Fixed an issue with elements at Chemical Factory to improve system performance and reduce hitching.
- Fixed an issue causing the Wade Bundled Up Operator Skin to appear headless.
- Fixed an issue causing the Submachine Gun Charlie (VG) VDD 189mm Short Barrel to incorrectly affect Locational Multipliers.
- Fixed an issue causing the Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG) Queen’s 705mm Royal Barrel to bypass its intended Damage Falloff.
- Fixed an issue causing optics on the Sniper Rifle Alpha (VG) Baltic Blueprint to appear opaque.
- Fixed an issue that allowed Nebula V Rounds to penetrate Riot Shields.
- Fixed an issue that allowed Nebula V Rounds to be applied to certain Melee Weapons.
- Fixed an issue causing Nebula V Rounds to lack a visual effect when used with various Launchers.
- Fixed an issue causing placeholder images and descriptions to appear in various Store Bundles.
- Fixed an issue causing placeholder descriptions to appear for the Whitley (VG) Camo Unlock Challenges.
- Fixed an issue causing placeholder text to appear on the Party tab of the Social menu.
- Fixed an issue causing certain restricted Operators to be usable in Vanguard Royale modes.
- Fixed an issue causing the Bomber Plane ADS UI to remain stuck on the Player screen when landing the plane while holding ADS.