Voor hun eerste game was Ashen alles behalve slecht te noemen, maar de release van deze game stamt alweer uit 2019. Hoog tijd voor een nieuw project uit de hoek van A44 Games. Samen met uitgever Kepler Interactive hebben ze dan ook Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn aangekondigd. De game laat zichzelf omschrijven als een open-wereld actie-RPG.
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn staat geplant voor alle relevante platformen met uitzondering van de Nintendo Switch. De game zou nog dit jaar moeten verschijnen. Deze aankondiging gaat natuurlijk gepaard met een mooie trailer. Ook hebben de ontwikkelaar en uitgever alvast wat belangrijke punten van Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn op een rijtje gezet.
About
Join humanity’s last stand as Gods and guns collide in an all-new action RPG open-world adventure.
The Door to the Afterlife has been opened, allowing the old God’s army of the undead to escape from within. The living are on the brink of extinction. It’s time for the coalition army to retake their world. Embrace vengeance, gunpowder and magic and embark on an epic journey to lead mankind’s final siege against the tide of the dead.
Your battle begins now.
Key Features
- Forge a Bond Like No Other – Join Nor Vanek, a member of the coalition army, and your companion Enki, a strange creature gifted with magical powers, in their personal vendetta against the gods.
- Defeat the Most Powerful Beings in Creation – Challenge the Gods. Master a demanding yet rewarding combat system blending axe wielding, gunplay, magic and more. Unleash powerful combos and embrace your creativity with every encounter.
- Make Your Mark on a Vast Battlefield – Explore a dangerous open world. Fly through the desert sands, journey through cavernous ruins, and unveil the secrets that lie in the towering City of Dawn. Reassemble the Blackstream sappers, a team of crack explosives and weaponry experts, to lend their skills in the last siege against the gods.