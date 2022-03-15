

Voor hun eerste game was Ashen alles behalve slecht te noemen, maar de release van deze game stamt alweer uit 2019. Hoog tijd voor een nieuw project uit de hoek van A44 Games. Samen met uitgever Kepler Interactive hebben ze dan ook Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn aangekondigd. De game laat zichzelf omschrijven als een open-wereld actie-RPG.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn staat geplant voor alle relevante platformen met uitzondering van de Nintendo Switch. De game zou nog dit jaar moeten verschijnen. Deze aankondiging gaat natuurlijk gepaard met een mooie trailer. Ook hebben de ontwikkelaar en uitgever alvast wat belangrijke punten van Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn op een rijtje gezet.

About

Join humanity’s last stand as Gods and guns collide in an all-new action RPG open-world adventure.

The Door to the Afterlife has been opened, allowing the old God’s army of the undead to escape from within. The living are on the brink of extinction. It’s time for the coalition army to retake their world. Embrace vengeance, gunpowder and magic and embark on an epic journey to lead mankind’s final siege against the tide of the dead.

Your battle begins now.

Key Features