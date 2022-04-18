Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition zal een nieuwe uitbreiding krijgen en die draait om India. Deze uitbreiding met de titel Dynasties of India zal drie nieuwe beschavingen introduceren die gaan onder de noemer: Bengalis, Dravidians en Gurjaras. Alle drie de beschavingen hebben hun eigen unieke units en technologieën en elke campagne is voorzien van volledige voice-overs.
Om de aankondiging kracht bij te zetten is er een trailer uitgebracht die de drie nieuwe beschavingen uitlicht. Verder heeft de ontwikkelaar nog een overzicht met wat algemene details vrijgegeven, die vind je onder de trailer.
- Bengalis – Navigate the winding rivers and dense jungles of Bengal as you build a thriving economy to fuel unstoppable armies of elephants. The Bengali unique unit is the Ratha, a sturdy chariot that can switch between melee and ranged attack modes.
- Dravidans – Seize control of the lucrative Indian Ocean trade routes and utilize advanced metallurgy as you build one of the wealthiest sea empires of medieval Asia. The Dravidian unique units are the Urumi Swordsman, a warrior wielding a scathing flexible sword, and the Thirisadai, a massive vessel that dominates the high seas.
- Gurjaras – Ride swift mounts across the fertile fields and open plains of western India and unleash diverse armies of sturdy warriors upon your enemies. The Gurjara unique units are the Shrivamsha Rider, a speedy cavalry unit that can dodge enemy attacks, and the Chakram Thrower, an infantry unit that unleashes volleys of deadly metal discs.