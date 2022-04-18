

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition zal een nieuwe uitbreiding krijgen en die draait om India. Deze uitbreiding met de titel Dynasties of India zal drie nieuwe beschavingen introduceren die gaan onder de noemer: Bengalis, Dravidians en Gurjaras. Alle drie de beschavingen hebben hun eigen unieke units en technologieën en elke campagne is voorzien van volledige voice-overs.

Om de aankondiging kracht bij te zetten is er een trailer uitgebracht die de drie nieuwe beschavingen uitlicht. Verder heeft de ontwikkelaar nog een overzicht met wat algemene details vrijgegeven, die vind je onder de trailer.