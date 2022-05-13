

Eens in de zoveel tijd komt Nintendo met een nieuwe game voor de Nintendo Switch Online + Uitbreidingspakket in het kader van Nintendo 64-klassiekers. De volgende game die aan het aanbod toegevoegd zal worden is Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards.

Nintendo heeft laten weten dat de toevoeging gepland staat voor 20 mei, volgende week vrijdag dus. Samen met deze aankondiging hebben ze ook een trailer gedeeld en een overzicht met keyfeatures, zie hieronder.