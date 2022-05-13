Eens in de zoveel tijd komt Nintendo met een nieuwe game voor de Nintendo Switch Online + Uitbreidingspakket in het kader van Nintendo 64-klassiekers. De volgende game die aan het aanbod toegevoegd zal worden is Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards.
Nintendo heeft laten weten dat de toevoeging gepland staat voor 20 mei, volgende week vrijdag dus. Samen met deze aankondiging hebben ze ook een trailer gedeeld en een overzicht met keyfeatures, zie hieronder.
Key Features
- Steal Copy and Combine Abilities – Steal enemy weapons, copy enemy abilities, then mix and match for dozens of new special attacks, ranging from a lightning-charged boulder to a refrigerated barrage of lethal leftovers!
- Venture Beyond Dream Land to Six Different Planets – Featuring everything from a barren lava landscape to a futuristic candy factory! Platform action lovers are in for a real treat!
- Blast, Bash, and Dash through Three Bonus Multiplayer Games – Uncover mini-games like 100-Yard Hop and Bumper Crop Bump for fun-filled four-player action!