

Vorige week ging de ‘Haal meer uit je games’ sale van start in de PlayStation Store en daar heeft Sony nu een nieuwe sale aan toegevoegd. Het gaat hier om de retro & remasters sale en dat zegt op zichzelf wel genoeg. De korting kan oplopen tot 80%, dus even een kijkje nemen kan geen kwaad.

Zoals altijd hebben we hieronder een greep uit de aanbiedingen. In totaal gaat het om een mooi aantal van 280 deals en voor het complete overzicht kan je hier in de PlayStation Store terecht.

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection – Van €49,99 voor €14,99

Resident Evil 3 – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered – Van €29,99 voor €9,89

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition – Van €49,99 voor €19,99

Alan Wake Remastered – Van €29,99 voor €20,09

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare® Remastered – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle – Van €69,99 voor €27,99

Castle Crashers Remastered – Van €16,99 voor €8,49

MediEvil – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

The Disney Afternoon Collection – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Batman: Return to Arkham – Van €49,99 voor €14,99

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition – Van €29,99 voor €9,89

Metro 2033 Redux – Van €19,99 voor €3,99

Devil May Cry HD Collection – Van €29,99 voor €9,89

Destroy All Humans! – Van €39,99 voor €17,99

Yakuza Kiwami 2 – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

The Jak and Daxter Collection – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition – Van €14,99 voor €4,94

Sonic Colours: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe – Van €44,99 voor €29,69

Yakuza Kiwami – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

Metro Redux – Van €29,99 voor €5,99

Metro: Last Light Redux – Van €19,99 voor €3,99

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered – Van €34,99 voor €5,24

The Last Remnant – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Praetorians – HD Remaster – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Mega Man Legacy Collection – Van €14,99 voor €5,99

Ape Escape 2 – Van €9,99 voor €4,99

Shenmue I & II – Van €34,99 voor €6,99

Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Special Edition – Van €14,99 voor €5,99

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection – Van €29,99 voor €19,79

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Deponia – Van €12,99 voor €1,29

Rogue Galaxy – Van €14,99 voor €7,49

Full Throttle Remastered – Van €14,99 voor €4,49

Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition – Van €19,99 voor €1,99

