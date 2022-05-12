

De ene sale is afgelopen in de PlayStation Store en de volgende is alweer live gegaan. Ditmaal betreft het de ‘Haal meer uit je games’ promotie, die kortingen tot maar liefst 70% kan opleveren. De sale is nu actief in de PlayStation Store en duurt nog tot en met 25 mei.

Zoals gebruikelijk hebben we hieronder een greep uit de aanbiedingen en voor het complete overzicht kan je hier terecht. De sale is goed voor meer dan 600 aanbiedingen, dus er zit vast wat interessants voor je tussen.

NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle – Benelux Edition voor PS5 – Van €84,99 voor €24,64

Deathloop Deluxe Edition – Van €89,99 voor €44,99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition – Van €49,99 voor €19,99

WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition – Van €99,99 voor €74,99

Mass Effect Legendary Edition – Van €69,99 voor €27,99

Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition – Van €89,99 voor €44,99

NHL 22 X-Factor Edition – Van €99,99 voor €29,99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition – Van €49,99 voor €9,99

Riders Republic Gold Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €99,99 voor €49,99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition – PS5 & PS4 – Van €54,99 voor €32,99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Extraction Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5 – Van €59,99 voor €23,99

Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €119,99 voor €59,99

GRID Legends Deluxe Edition PS4 en PS5 – Van €89,99 voor €53,99

Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €99,99 voor €49,99

Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition – Van €59,99 voor €17,99

The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition – Van €79,99 voor €23,99

Wreckfest – Complete Edition – Van €49,99 voor €19,99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands Ultimate Edition – Van €99,99 voor €24,99

Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition – Van €109,99 voor €21,99

PSN-tegoed nodig? Klik dan hier.