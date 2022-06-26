

Zo’n twee maanden werd Way of the Hunter aangekondigd door uitgever THQ Nordic en ontwikkelaar Nine Rocks Games. In deze game ga je op realistische wijze jagen op wild in open werelden die zich bevinden in Europa en de Verenigde Staten.

Nu is duidelijk geworden wanneer de jacht in Way of the Hunter precies begint. De game verschijnt op 16 augustus voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Samen met de aankondiging van de releasedatum werd er ook een nieuwe trailer vrijgegeven en die kun je hieronder bekijken.