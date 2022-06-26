Zo’n twee maanden werd Way of the Hunter aangekondigd door uitgever THQ Nordic en ontwikkelaar Nine Rocks Games. In deze game ga je op realistische wijze jagen op wild in open werelden die zich bevinden in Europa en de Verenigde Staten.
Nu is duidelijk geworden wanneer de jacht in Way of the Hunter precies begint. De game verschijnt op 16 augustus voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Samen met de aankondiging van de releasedatum werd er ook een nieuwe trailer vrijgegeven en die kun je hieronder bekijken.
About
This authentic hunting experience lets you explore and hunt in large open-world environments in the United States and Europe. Discover true to life animals in beautiful natural habitats and handle various detailed and highly realistic weapons.
Face the challenges of ethical hunting, supported by a compelling story, or simply enjoy hunting the rich environments freely.
Key Features
- Dozens of strikingly detailed animal species with realistic behavior models for a truly immersive hunting experience.
- Enjoy your perfect hunting adventure among friends in co-op mode.
- Hunt like a pro with features that highlight animal signs, blood splatter analysis, and shot review with the rewindable bullet camera.
- Two vast hunting territories with 55 square miles each.
- Realistic ballistics and bullet physics simulation.
- Sophisticated natural animal animations and reactions when sensing the players presence.
- A compelling story about the struggles of a family hunting business, and the rivalry and friendships that surround it.
- Complex Trophy system generates unique antlers and horns based on multiple factors like fitness and age.
- Shot review with the rewindable bullet camera.