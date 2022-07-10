

Vorige zomer werd Cursed to Golf aangekondigd. Deze bijzondere titel is een mix tussen het golfgenre en roguelike-games. In het kort komt het erop neer dat je een reeks golfbanen met succes moet zien te voltooien. Lukt je dit niet, dan mag je helemaal opnieuw beginnen bij de eerste hole.

Cursed to Golf werd oorspronkelijk aangekondigd voor de Nintendo Switch en pc, waarna Xbox-versies ook werden bevestigd. Nu is aangekondigd dat de game ook voor de PlayStation 4 en PlayStation 5 wordt uitgebracht. Ook de releasedatum werd bekendgemaakt: Cursed to Golf verschijnt op 18 augustus voor alle genoemde platformen.

Samen met die aankondigingen is ook een nieuwe trailer van Cursed to Golf uitgebracht. Check de video hieronder, om ook een goede indruk van de game te krijgen.

Ascend Out of Golf Purgatory

Play as The Cursed Golfer, trapped in Golf Purgatory after a freak accident takes you out as you’re about to take the winning shot of an international tournament! Legend says that playing through the devious courses across Golf Purgatory will get you back to the land of the living and, more importantly, to the trophy you were about to win. Each course is governed by a ghostly Legendary Caddie, who will tutor you in the mystical ways of golf to aid you on your quest for redemption and revival.

Are You Up to Par?

Cursed to Golf offers a fresh take on the golfing and roguelike subgenres. Make your way through a hole within the PAR Count or your curse will take you back to the beginning of the course! To add to the challenge, these courses don’t just have bunkers and rough spots but are also chock full of mad obstacles like high powered fans, spikes, TNT boxes, teleporters and a whole load more. It’s all par for the course in this twisted take on the classic game!

An Ace Up Your Sleeve

Being cursed to play golf forever in the eternity of Golf Purgatory has its benefits, too! Use Birdie-Eye to catch a view of the whole course and see what trials lie ahead. Par count running low? Luckily, gold and silver Shot Idols are peppered throughout the holes, smashing through them with a cinematic flourish will replenish your shots. Ace Cards will turn the odds back in your favor, channeling your otherworldly powers to manipulate the game in incredible ways. Scattershot, U-Turn, Rocketball, Mulligans are just some of over 20 cards you have up your sleeve to turn the tide back in your favor!

Every shot counts!

Key Features