

Uitgever Nacon heeft samen met ontwikkelaar Artefacts Studio de turn-based strategiegame Crown Wars: The Black Prince onthuld. De game speelt zich af tijdens de Honderdjarige Oorlog en als speler sta je aan het hoofd van een adellijke familie. Je gaat de strijd aan en daarbij is je kasteel je hoofdkwartier, dat je gaandeweg kunt upgraden en ook dient om soldaten te rekruteren.

Hieronder kun je de eerste trailer van Crown Wars: The Black Prince bekijken. De game verschijnt ergens in 2023 voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch en pc.

As the fighting rages in the Hundred Years’ War, you are the head of a noble family seeking glory in this tactical turn-based strategy game. Fight enemy factions and battle an evil force that has corrupted the highest echelons of power and is exploiting the conflict for its own gain through a violent and mysterious cult.

From your castle—your seat of operations—recruit, equip and train your soldiers to fight your enemies and protect the population. Build your squads to suit your needs as you set out to find the source of the Evil and thwart the malevolent plot.

Your management and diplomacy skills will be put to the test. Upgrade your castle, forge ties with other families, and manage your resources wisely.

With the world on the brink of collapse, there can only be one solution: Evil must be defeated.