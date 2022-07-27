Blizzard maakte in april dit jaar buiten de ‘Dragonflight’-uitbreiding voor World of Warcraft ook bekend dat ‘Wrath of the Lich King Classic’ in de pijplijn zit. De heruitgave is nu voorzien van een releasedatum.
Wrath of the Lich King Classic zal op 27 september om 12.00 uur beschikbaar worden gesteld. De uitbreiding is voor iedereen met een actief lidmaatschap op World of Warcraft gratis toegankelijk.
De heruitgave wordt door Blizzard als volgt omschreven:
“The epic moments in Wrath of the Lich King Classic feature vast icy environments, unique dungeons and raids, and a gripping conclusion to the story of Prince Arthas,” said World of Warcraft executive producer Holly Longdale.
“All of this and more made it a favorite of many of our players and us at Blizzard as well. We’re looking forward to providing an authentic experience for returning veterans and an awesome adventure for newcomers exploring Azeroth for the first time.”
Wow, gorie ouwe tijden, vanille tot aan de opening van de poort naar de andere wereld.. maar erna werd de main gevoel er uit gekicked helaas..