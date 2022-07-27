Blizzard maakte in april dit jaar buiten de ‘Dragonflight’-uitbreiding voor World of Warcraft ook bekend dat ‘Wrath of the Lich King Classic’ in de pijplijn zit. De heruitgave is nu voorzien van een releasedatum.

Wrath of the Lich King Classic zal op 27 september om 12.00 uur beschikbaar worden gesteld. De uitbreiding is voor iedereen met een actief lidmaatschap op World of Warcraft gratis toegankelijk.

De heruitgave wordt door Blizzard als volgt omschreven: