

Begin deze maand lekte dat de nieuwe uitbreiding voor World of Warcraft waarschijnlijk Dragonflight zou heten en dat blijkt inderdaad te kloppen. Vanavond heeft Blizzard Entertainment de nieuwe expansie voor de MMO officieel aangekondigd en daarbij laten weten dat de content snel in alpha zal gaan. Wanneer Dragonflight verwacht mag worden is nog niet bekend.

De belangrijkste nieuwe feature is dat de uitbreiding voor het eerst de combinatie van ras met klasse zal aanbieden: dracthyr Evoker. Verder voorziet de uitbreiding spelers van nieuwe gebieden en dragonriding, waarmee spelers op draken kunnen klimmen. Voor een kort overzicht van nieuwe features verwijzen we je naar het onderstaande overzicht:

New Playable Race/Class Combo: Players will menace their foes (or empower their allies) as a dracthyr Evoker, WoW's first ever race/class combo. They'll design both humanoid and draconic forms, pick between the Alliance and Horde, and venture forth as a healer or ranged damage-dealer that harnesses the collective might of all dragonkind.

Soar Through the Skies: Dragonflight introduces Dragonriding, an all-new skill-based method of aerial movement that allows players to take to the skies on the back of their personal Dragon Isles Drake. Players will customize their drake as they progress through the expansion, collecting more appearance options and enabling them to fly farther and faster.

Talent System Revamp: The new talent system empowers players to make creative and flavorful talent choices without compromising their effectiveness—and most importantly, it gives them meaningful options at every level.

Improved Professions: Crafters rejoice! In Dragonflight, players who aspire to become renowned for their crafts will find a host of new features and tools to fuel their ambitions, including player-driven work orders, new profession equipment, and an all-new specialization system.

Updated UI: Dragonflight will refresh the World of Warcraft user interface, with improvements to the look and feel of the minimap and other elements, and new options for players to customize different aspects of the UI to their tastes.

Naast de onthulling van Dragonflight heeft Blizzard Entertainment ook Wrath of the Lich King Classic aangekondigd, die voor een release later dit jaar op het programma staat. Het is een heruitgave van de uitbreiding die in 2008 verscheen en spelers met een actief lidmaatschap op World of Warcraft krijgen hier kosteloos toegang toe.

Afsluitend hebben we hieronder twee trailers, een van Dragonflight en een van Wrath of the Lich King Classic met daaronder de aankondigingsstream, waarbij de ontwikkelaar dieper ingaat op de eerder opgesomde punten.