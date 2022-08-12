Wie maar geen genoeg kan krijgen van de formule, waarin je constant het loodje legt en langzaam maar zeker de uitdagingen overwint: zoek niet verder naar een nieuwe game. Er is namelijk een nieuwe 2D actie platformer aangekondigd, die goed op de omschreven formule aansluit. De game gaat onder de naam ‘Moonscars’, die door ontwikkelaar Black Mermaid is aangekondigd, en er is ook al een releasedatum bekend.

In Moonscars sta je in de schoenen van Grey Irma, een krijger die gemaakt is van klei en dolgraag wil weten wie haar gemaakt heeft. Ze zoekt dan ook naargeestig naar ‘The Sculptor’, maar het pad naar jouw maker zal niet zonder gevaar of avontuur zijn.

Moonscars zal op 27 september voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch en pc verschijnen. Verder zal de game direct bij launch beschikbaar zijn op Xbox Game Pass. Hieronder kan je tot slot nog een aantal key features en de eerste trailer vinden.