

Eerder hintte The Snitch al naar een terugkeer van de Alone in the Dark franchise en die zou naar verwachting vanavond tijdens de THQ Nordic showcase aangekondigd worden. Nog voordat de showcase daar is, is de game al gelekt en nu met screenshots.

De Belgische retailer Smartoys heeft de game kortstondig online gehad in z’n webshop. Inmiddels is het product niet meer te vinden, maar de screenshots die erbij stonden samen met de boxart gaan al rond op het web.

Het betreft hier een remake van de originele Alone in the Dark die in 1992 verscheen. Hieronder de screenshots en de omschrijving van de game, verwacht vanavond een eerste trailer.