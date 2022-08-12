Eerder hintte The Snitch al naar een terugkeer van de Alone in the Dark franchise en die zou naar verwachting vanavond tijdens de THQ Nordic showcase aangekondigd worden. Nog voordat de showcase daar is, is de game al gelekt en nu met screenshots.
De Belgische retailer Smartoys heeft de game kortstondig online gehad in z’n webshop. Inmiddels is het product niet meer te vinden, maar de screenshots die erbij stonden samen met de boxart gaan al rond op het web.
Het betreft hier een remake van de originele Alone in the Dark die in 1992 verscheen. Hieronder de screenshots en de omschrijving van de game, verwacht vanavond een eerste trailer.
This love letter to the cult ’90s game will take you through a story that’s as sinister as it is memorable through the eyes of one of the two protagonists. Playing as Edward Carnby or Emily Hartwood, explore the various environments, fight monsters, solve puzzles and discover the terrible truth about the mansion of Derceto.
In the deep south of the United States during the years 1920, Emily Hartwood’s uncle disappears. Accompanied by the private detective Edward Carnby, she goes looking for him in the manor of Derceto, a mental asylum where something is lurking.
You will encounter strange occupants, nightmarish kingdoms, dangerous monsters, and uncover an evil conspiracy. At the confluence of reality, mystery and madness, the adventure that awaits you risks undermining your certainties. Who are you going to trust, what are you going to believe, and what are you going to do next?
Ik heb zoveel leuke herinneringen aan deze game. Echt tig keer overnieuw begonnen omdat snel doodging. Ik weet niet of deze game mechanics nu nog aanslaan maar ik hoop het wel. Heerlijke sfeer.