Microïds verraste vriend en vijand door in 2021 het vervolg op Flashback aan te kondigen, een game die in 1992 verscheen voor de Commodore Amiga en later ook naar andere platformen kwam. Het was de bedoeling dat Flashback 2 eind dit jaar zou uitkomen, maar dat gaat niet langer door.

Microïds laat in een statement weten dat de game nu gepland staat voor 2023. Ze willen aan de verwachtingen van de fans voldoen en daar is meer tijd voor nodig. Het officiële statement kan je hieronder lezen.

“We have an important news to share today regarding the launch of the video game Flashback 2. First and foremost, allow us to thank you all for your patience and your support. Our team is working hard to deliver an adventure matching players expectations for this popular franchise dear to our hearts for now more than three decades.

Originally planned for winter 2022 on consoles and PC, we took the decision to push the game release back to 2023. A more accurate launch date will be shared at a later time.

We are deeply thankful for your understanding and really hope the experience will please all gamers around the world. We will keep you up to date regularly about the development progress.”