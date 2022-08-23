

Quantic Dream kennen we vooral van titels als Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls en Detroit: Become Human. Naast dat de studio nu aan meerdere nieuwe projecten werkt, heeft Quantic Dream tijdens Opening Night Live aangekondigd een nieuwe game uit te brengen met de Franse indiestudio Parallel Studio.

Het gaat om Under the Waves, een verhaalgedreven avonturengame waarin je een onderwaterwereld in de Noordzee verkent. De release staat gepland voor 2023, maar een datum is nog niet bekend. Under the Waves is in ontwikkeling voor de PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc.

Under the Waves is a narrative-driven adventure game about the engulfing power of grief. Set in the depths of the North Sea in the techno-futuristic 1970s, professional diver Stan is struggling to overcome a life-changing loss and embrace a new future. The isolation of the deep sea is a fitting manifestation of his state of mind, and as Stan retreads further into his self-imposed solitude, he starts to experience strange events far beneath the waves. He will eventually have to make a difficult choice… stay lost in the depths forever, or break free to the surface and to the rest of his life.