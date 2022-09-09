Tijdens de Disney & Marvel Games Showcase heeft Disney in samenwerking met Bithell Games een gloednieuwe game aangekondigd in het TRON-universum: TRON: Identity. Het spel zal worden uitgebracht op pc in 2023. Informatie over andere platformen is niet bekendgemaakt.
De aankondiging was vrij summier te noemen met alleen maar een korte teaser, die je hieronder kan bekijken.
- A New Extension of the TRON Franchise – Unlock a never-before-seen server filled with new, original programs to join forces with or oppose.
- Beautiful, Hand-Crafted Character Art – Watch the story come to life through detailed, uniquely designed characters.
- Rich World-Building and Storytelling – In a brand-new Grid with its own nuanced structure, there is much to discover about the programs and places around you.
- Reveal Memories – The truth of the case is hidden in the Identity Discs of those around you. Defrag their Discs to navigate the complex path to a solution in these unique puzzles.
- One Mystery, Many Endings – Your choices will determine the outcome you see, with a protagonist that lets you take the reins and doesn’t corner you into one approach.
- Developed by the Award-Winning Team Behind Thomas Was Alone and Subsurface Circular – Brought to you by a team steeped in sci-fi stories, we are incredibly excited to share this game with you.