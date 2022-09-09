Tijdens de Disney & Marvel Games Showcase heeft Disney in samenwerking met Bithell Games een gloednieuwe game aangekondigd in het TRON-universum: TRON: Identity. Het spel zal worden uitgebracht op pc in 2023. Informatie over andere platformen is niet bekendgemaakt.

De aankondiging was vrij summier te noemen met alleen maar een korte teaser, die je hieronder kan bekijken.