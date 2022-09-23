

Nintendo heeft een nieuwe sale online gezet in de Nintendo eShop en er zijn daarmee meer dan 1.000 games afgeprijsd. Een behoorlijk aanbod dus en de korting kan hierbij oplopen tot maar liefst 75%, waardoor je dus flink kunt besparen.

We raden je aan de sale zeker even door te nemen en daarvoor kan je hier in de eShop terecht. Hieronder hebben we een greep uit het aanbod om een indruk te geven van welke titels zoal in de aanbieding zijn.

Hades – Van € 24,99 voor € 14,99

INSIDE – Van € 19,99 voor € 1,99

Cozy Grove – Van € 13,99 voor € 8,39

Cities: Skylines – Nintendo Switch Edition – Van € 39,99 voor € 9,99

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – Van € 39,99 voor € 9,99

Diablo II: Resurrected – Van € 39,99 voor € 19,99

OlliOlli World – Van € 29,99 voor € 20,09

Sonic Origins – Van € 39,99 voor € 27,99

Don’t Starve Together – Van € 14,99 voor € 11,99

Enter the Gungeon – Van € 14,99 voor € 7,49

The Messenger – Van € 19,99 voor € 7,99

Death and Taxes – Van € 12,99 voor € 3,89

Metro 2033 Redux – Van € 24,99 voor € 2,49

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection – Van € 49,99 voor € 24,99

Worms Rumble – Van € 14,99 voor € 1,49

Saints Row: The Third – The Full Package – Van € 39,99 voor € 5,99

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection – Van € 29,99 voor € 11,99

Down in Bermuda – Van € 19,99 voor € 0,99

Pikmin 3 Deluxe – Van € 59,99 voor € 39,99

Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection – Van € 49,99 voor € 14,99

Monster Hunter Rise – Van € 59,99 voor € 29,99

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered – Van € 39,99 voor € 9,99

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition – Van € 39,99 voor € 9,99

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition – Van € 29,99 voor € 11,99

Final Fantasy VII – Van € 15,99 voor € 7,99

Sonic Forces – Van € 39,99 voor € 9,99

Immortals Fenyx Rising – Van € 59,99 voor € 19,79

Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 – Van € 14,99 voor € 3,74

Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Van € 79,99 voor € 14,39

Metro: Last Light Redux – Van € 24,99 voor € 4,99

Dungeons 3 – Nintendo Switch Edition – Van € 39,99 voor € 35,99

Just Dance 2022 – Van € 59,99 voor € 25,19

Overcooked: Special Edition – Van € 19,99 voor € 1,99

Blasphemous – Van € 24,99 voor € 6,24

Green Hell – Van € 24,99 voor € 2,49

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered – Van € 19,99 voor € 9,99

