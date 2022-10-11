Nintendo heeft een nieuwe firmware update voor de Nintendo Switch uitgerold en het gaat hier om versie 15.0.0. Deze update komt met wat nieuwe mogelijkheden en aanpassingen voor het systeem, waaronder de optie om screenshots te maken in de Nintendo Switch Online app.
Dataminer OatmealDome, bekend om het oprakelen van informatie uit Nintendo updates, heeft meer details gevonden en op een rijtje gezet. Hieronder de officiële details en daaronder wat OatmealDome gevonden heeft.
Nintendo
- The location of the Bluetooth Audio menu within System Settings has moved.
- Screenshots can be taken using the Capture Button while in the Nintendo Switch Online application found on the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu (Video capture is not supported)
- General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience
OatmealDome
- Handling for Ethernet adapters was moved to its own dedicated OS module.
- Pro Controller Bluetooth firmware was updated.
- Various error messages were added / changed.
- A pop-up was added for attempting to exceed the max headphone volume while the limiter is on.
- Bad words for Mainland China were updated.
- The time zone database (zoneinfo) was updated to the latest from ICANN.
- Text related to Australian + NZ privacy laws was added.