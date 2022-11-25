Door het jaar heen heeft No Man’s Sky op verschillende momenten Expeditions gehad, waarmee je allerlei beloningen, loot en meer kon vrijspelen. Deze beloningen waren vrij uniek en het is balen voor de mensen die dit gemist hebben. Maar niet getreurd: Hello Games brengt met de nieuwe update de Expeditions namelijk terug.
Update 4.07 stelt diverse Expeditions van dit jaar opnieuw beschikbaar. Zo is de Exobiology (Expeditie 5) vanaf nu tot en met 8 december beschikbaar. Deze Redux versies van de Expeditions zijn wat korter dan je gewend bent, maar ze geven iedereen een kans om de gemiste loot evenals bonus Quicksilver binnen te slepen.
Elke expeditie is twee weken lang actief voordat deze vervangen wordt door de volgende. Het onderstaande schema laat zien welke Expeditions er komen en in welke volgorde.
- Expedition 5 (Exobiology): 24 november tot 8 december
- Expedition 6 (Blighted): 8 december tot 22 december
- Expedition 7 (Leviathan): 22 december tot 5 januari
- Expedition 8 (Polestar): 5 januari tot 18 januari
Verder brengt deze update weer flink wat bug fixes met zich mee, die je hieronder in de patch notes kunt terugvinden.
- The Exobiology, Blighted, Leviathan and Polestar Expeditions have been recreated as Redux editions.
- Redux expeditions are shorter versions of the primary version of the main expedition, with the same rewards, designed to offer players a chance to gain any rewards they missed from the year’s expeditions.
- The Redux expeditions will run over the holiday period and will be available on all platforms, including Nintendo Switch.
- As well as their previous rewards, Redux expeditions will also award bonus Quicksilver to all platforms.
- Community expeditions now carry a set of minimum difficulty settings, similar to Permadeath mode.
- An “Other” filter has been added to the Quicksilver Synthesis Companion’s shop interface.
- Added additional filtering and ordering options to the list of Expedition rewards found at the Quicksilver Synthesis Companion.
- Fixed an issue that caused the upper half of the mission details UI to occasionally spill out of its box. The entire mission description panel will now adjust its height and scroll as appropriate.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Life Support guide entry to unlock even when the Life Support difficulty setting was disabled.
- Fixed an issue that caused the glow to be missing when locking on to a marker with the Pulse Drive.
- Fixed an issue that caused the glow around locked-on or tagged markers to occasionally be the wrong shape for that particular marker.
- Fixed an issue that caused fleet debrief markers to be visible while visiting another player’s freighter.
- Fixed an issue that caused an animation glitch on certain cockpit components while in pulse engine flight.
- Fixed an issue that caused supercharged slots to fail to appear in newly-purchased ships until the game had been reloaded.
- Fixed an issue that could cause ship landing gear to appear to be raised while the ship was landed.
- Fixed an issue that could cause your previously owned ship to immediately vanish if exchanging it for another ship at a trade outpost.
- Fixed an issue that could cause your previously owned ship to become uninteractable if exchanging it for a crashed ship.
- Fixed an issue that caused your previously owned ship to be available to reclaim for free after exchanging it with an NPC for their ship.
- Fixed an issue that caused the correct trade-in price to be missing when exchanging a Multi-Tool.
- Fixed an issue that could occasionally cause incorrect text on the subtitle of the exchange button while purchasing ships.
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause an extra mission marker to become stuck on the screen during the tutorial.
- Fixed an issue that caused the scrollbar to always display on Guide pages, even when scrolling was not needed.
- Fixed an issue that caused the “Summon Companion” icons to always appear greyed out.
- Fixed an issue that could cause additional or incorrect expedition rendezvous markers to occasionally appear on the Galaxy Map.
- Fixed a collision issue that could allow players to fall out of the Space Anomaly if they jetpacked in a specific location.
- Fixed an issue that made it very difficult to use the Analysis Visor while riding a creature, as the visor would always detected the ridden creature rather than the current target.
- Fixed an issue that could cause Multi-Tools to become immediately fully repaired after a reload.
- Fixed an issue that could cause unfixable damage to become stuck in Multi-Tools.
- Fixed a number of issues that could cause the Exosuit Upgrade Chart reminder to appear on screen either after all inventory slots had been unlocked or after already using or discarding the chart.
- Fixed an issue that allowed inventory filters to be clickable underneath the currently active popup.
- Fixed an issue that caused ship maneuverability stats to be missing when comparing an available starship with your current ship.
- Fixed an issue that caused the inventory to always default to opening on the Multi-Tool when starting a new session, even if there was no damaged technology in the current Multi-Tool inventory.
- Broken technology is now highlighted more strongly in red to improve visibility within an inventory.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Mission Board to occasionally give the wrong reward instead of the one promised by the UI.
- Fixed an issue that caused some information to be cut off in specific enlarged mission notifications.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Neutron Cannon to fail to register any damage potential to the Multi-Tool UI.
- Fixed an issue that could cause some ship jittering at low speeds when using “locked” mouse controls to pilot the ship.
- Fixed an issue that caused too little salt to be available in particular underwater biomes.
- Fixed an issue that caused too few ferrite dust rocks to be placed on swampy worlds.
- Fixed a visual glitch in the third person character animation when running on slopes.
- Fixed an issue that could cause teleport destinations to fail to add automatically when visiting a base.
- Fixed an issue that could add an invalid freighter teleport destination to be added to the list.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the ship to automatically take off after reloading a save made within a landed ship.
- Fixed an issue that caused a UI mismatch for nanite costs when purchasing blueprints from a planet-based technology merchant.
- Multi-Tools collected from Sentinel Hives are now free, though will have damaged slots that need repairing.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the cinematic black bars from being skipped in certain circumstances.
- Fixed a visual UI glitch when skipping the black bars.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the “No” option from functioning in the new game warning when starting a community expedition as your only save.
- Fixed an issue that prevented autosaving with 1 health pip even when the player is in no immediate danger of dying.
- Fixed an issue that caused some cost details to be missing from NPC dialogue options on the Nintendo Switch.
- The error messaging when unable to play multiplayer because of websocket connection issues has been improved.
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to join invite-only groups in particular circumstances.
- Fixed an issue that could cause discovery server disconnections when viewing bases at a teleport terminus.
- Fixed a rare hang when warping to a new galaxy.
- Fixed a rare but consistent crash that could occur when loading a save.
- Fixed an issue that caused some data types to be scrambled for mod authors.