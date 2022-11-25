Door het jaar heen heeft No Man’s Sky op verschillende momenten Expeditions gehad, waarmee je allerlei beloningen, loot en meer kon vrijspelen. Deze beloningen waren vrij uniek en het is balen voor de mensen die dit gemist hebben. Maar niet getreurd: Hello Games brengt met de nieuwe update de Expeditions namelijk terug.

Update 4.07 stelt diverse Expeditions van dit jaar opnieuw beschikbaar. Zo is de Exobiology (Expeditie 5) vanaf nu tot en met 8 december beschikbaar. Deze Redux versies van de Expeditions zijn wat korter dan je gewend bent, maar ze geven iedereen een kans om de gemiste loot evenals bonus Quicksilver binnen te slepen.

Elke expeditie is twee weken lang actief voordat deze vervangen wordt door de volgende. Het onderstaande schema laat zien welke Expeditions er komen en in welke volgorde.

Expedition 5 (Exobiology): 24 november tot 8 december

Expedition 6 (Blighted): 8 december tot 22 december

Expedition 7 (Leviathan): 22 december tot 5 januari

Expedition 8 (Polestar): 5 januari tot 18 januari

Verder brengt deze update weer flink wat bug fixes met zich mee, die je hieronder in de patch notes kunt terugvinden.