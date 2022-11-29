Ken je de film Starship Troopers nog uit 1998? Daar zijn al games van verschenen en er is nu ook weer een nieuwe titel onderweg, namelijk Starship Troopers: Extermination. Deze game is in ontwikkeling bij Offworld Industries.

De game is een PvE first person shooter waarin twaalf man met elkaar spelen, die worden verdeeld over groepjes van vier. Het is de bedoeling om verschillende doelen te volbrengen, je basis te beschermen en resources te zoeken. Natuurlijk moet je je ook beschermen tegen de ‘bugs’ die de omgeving onveilig maken.

De belangrijkste features van Starship Troopers: Extermination zijn als volgt:

Cooperative Gameplay – 12 players can team up in squads of four to defend their base, complete objectives, gather resources, and try to kill every Bug in sight..

Three Playable Classes – Choose from Assault, Support, and Defense classes to best suit your playstyle and support the rest of your squad.

Build Defenses – Construct walls, towers, ammo stations, and more using resources acquired from planetside refineries.

Class Progression System – Unlock new weapons, equipment, and perks for each class to become an elite warfighter among the Deep Space Vanguard.

5 Unique Bug Types – At Early Access launch, encounter Drone, Warrior, Gunner, Plasma Grenadier, and Tiger Elite enemy Bugs during planetside missions.

Escalating Infestation Levels – Increasing Bug threat levels during missions bring bigger and more dangerous enemies to the fight.

Large-scale Battles – A massive map with five unique zones, and swarm-based combat with hundreds of enemy Bugs on screen delivers the sense of an overwhelming planetary war.

Ground War – Retake bases and refineries, destroy hives, and complete a variety of side objectives to wrest control of the map away from the Bug menace.

Ping system – Communication is key! The ‘Ping’ system gives players a quick and easy way to call out points of interest, objectives, incoming enemies, and more to teammates.

De game is vooralsnog alleen voor de pc aangekondigd en zal in 2023 als early access-titel worden aangeboden op Steam. Er is ook nog een aankondigingstrailer beschikbaar en die check je hieronder.