Gisteren maakte Microsoft bekend dat ze een deal overeengekomen zijn met Nintendo om de Call of Duty franchise de komende tien jaar naar de Nintendo platformen te brengen, mits de overname van Activision Blizzard King doorgaat. In het verlengde daarvan stelde Phil Spencer dat ze de shooter ook naar Steam zullen blijven brengen.
Hier heeft Valve baas, Gabe Newell, nu via Kotaku op gereageerd. Microsoft zou namelijk een soortgelijk aanbod aan Valve gedaan hebben, maar dat is volgens Newell helemaal niet nodig. Hier zijn verschillende redenen voor, waaronder het vertrouwen op het woord van Spencer.
Zo brengt Microsoft games al lange tijd op Steam uit en dat zien ze als een signaal dat de softwaregigant tevreden is met het werk dat Valve doet. Daarnaast stelt Newell dat Spencer en de teams bij Microsoft altijd hebben gedaan wat ze zeggen, waardoor hun woord voor Newell ruim voldoende is.
“We’re happy that Microsoft wants to continue using Steam to reach customers with Call of Duty when their Activision acquisition closes. Microsoft has been on Steam for a long time and we take it as a signal that they are happy with gamers reception to that and the work we are doing. Our job is to keep building valuable features for not only Microsoft but all Steam customers and partners.
Microsoft offered and even sent us a draft agreement for a long-term Call of Duty commitment but it wasn’t necessary for us because a) we’re not believers in requiring any partner to have an agreement that locks them to shipping games on Steam into the distant future b) Phil and the games team at Microsoft have always followed through on what they told us they would do so we trust their intentions and c) we think Microsoft has all the motivation they need to be on the platforms and devices where Call of Duty customers want to be.”
Met deze opmerkingen van Gabe Newell komt Microsoft in een positief daglicht te staan. Nintendo is klaarblijkelijk ook overstag, wat natuurlijk gelijk ook een weg is om het Japanse bedrijf weg te kunnen strepen als potentiële partij die bezwaar aantekent. Zwart wit gezien komt Sony steeds meer alleen te staan in deze discussie, maar wat voor gevolg dit heeft is voor nu afwachten.
Of deze deal gaat Valve zoveel geld kosten dat ze diplomatiek antwoorden.
Soms is iets niet wat het lijkt.
Of dat hier het geval is blijft het geheim van de onderhandelingen voorlopig.
Dat is lekker makkelijk praten vanaf de Steam kant… Microsoft brengt geen games uit op een console van Sony zoals ze bij steam wel doen. Tuurlijk hoef je dan verder geen zorgen te maken.
Maar is logisch dat Sony die de marktleider is met Call of Duty sales op hun console hier niet zo makkelijk over denkt.
@Anoniem-7632:
Precies.
Alles is te koop.
@Anoniem-7632: Als je nou goed leest dan zie je dat Valve het niet nodig vindt om vanuit Microsoft garanties te krijgen. Het kost ze dus helemaal niks, want er wordt niks getekend. “Microsoft has all the motivation they need to be on the platforms and devices where Call of Duty customers want to be.”
Kijk Jim Ryan, zo kan het ook
Sony moet zeker deze deal niet sluiten dit is nu een manier om Sony onder druk te zetten en dit kunnen ze nu tegen Microsoft gebruiken.
@Anoniem-7525:
Dat zegt hij ook helemaal niet.
@Anoniem-4206:
Hoe precies kan Sony dit tegen Microsoft gaan gebruiken? Ze kunnen in ieder geval niet meer zeggen dat Microsoft COD exclusief maakt door hun commitment naar Nintendo.