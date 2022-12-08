

Gisteren maakte Microsoft bekend dat ze een deal overeengekomen zijn met Nintendo om de Call of Duty franchise de komende tien jaar naar de Nintendo platformen te brengen, mits de overname van Activision Blizzard King doorgaat. In het verlengde daarvan stelde Phil Spencer dat ze de shooter ook naar Steam zullen blijven brengen.

Hier heeft Valve baas, Gabe Newell, nu via Kotaku op gereageerd. Microsoft zou namelijk een soortgelijk aanbod aan Valve gedaan hebben, maar dat is volgens Newell helemaal niet nodig. Hier zijn verschillende redenen voor, waaronder het vertrouwen op het woord van Spencer.

Zo brengt Microsoft games al lange tijd op Steam uit en dat zien ze als een signaal dat de softwaregigant tevreden is met het werk dat Valve doet. Daarnaast stelt Newell dat Spencer en de teams bij Microsoft altijd hebben gedaan wat ze zeggen, waardoor hun woord voor Newell ruim voldoende is.

“We’re happy that Microsoft wants to continue using Steam to reach customers with Call of Duty when their Activision acquisition closes. Microsoft has been on Steam for a long time and we take it as a signal that they are happy with gamers reception to that and the work we are doing. Our job is to keep building valuable features for not only Microsoft but all Steam customers and partners.

Microsoft offered and even sent us a draft agreement for a long-term Call of Duty commitment but it wasn’t necessary for us because a) we’re not believers in requiring any partner to have an agreement that locks them to shipping games on Steam into the distant future b) Phil and the games team at Microsoft have always followed through on what they told us they would do so we trust their intentions and c) we think Microsoft has all the motivation they need to be on the platforms and devices where Call of Duty customers want to be.”