

Recent werd bekend dat er gewerkt wordt aan een film gebaseerd op Death Stranding en waar Kojima niet vies is van samenwerkingen met Hollywood sterren, zal dat voor de film net wat anders zijn. Kojima zegt in een interview met IGN namelijk dat hij nooit de intentie heeft gehad om een blockbuster te maken.

Hij heeft veel pitches voorbij zien komen van studio’s die met een sterrencast op de proppen kwamen, alsook explosies. Dat wees Kojima echter van de hand, want wat zouden explosies moeten in een Death Stranding-film? Zo vraagt hij zich af.

Kojima benadert de film meer vanuit een arthouse perspectief en de enige persoon die daarin mee wilde gaan was Alex Lebovici. Dit heeft er ook toe geleid dat de twee een samenwerking aan zijn gegaan. Zo wordt de film gemaakt en gefinancierd door Hammerstone Studios, dat van Lebovici is.

“I was on video calls with lots of people in Hollywood every week beginning last year, and not just for Death Stranding. I received a lot of offers, but my intention from the start was never to make a blockbuster film. Alex Lebovici from Hammerstone Studios shared my vision with regards to that.

There were a lot of pitches to make a large-scale movie with famous actors and flashy explosions, but what good would explosions be in Death Stranding? Making money isn’t something I’m focused on at all, either. I’m aiming for a more arthouse approach, and the only person who offered to make a film like that was Alex Lebovici, which makes me think he’s a rather unusual type.”