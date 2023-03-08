In april 2022 bracht Running With Scizzors de game Postal 4: No Regerts uit voor de pc. De game in de beruchte franchise die geweld min of meer verheerlijkt, viel verre van goed bij de pers en staat momenteel op een zeer karig gemiddelde van 3.0 op Metacritic.
Game destijds laten liggen? Erg begrijpelijk. Toch weerhoudt de erbarmelijke score de ontwikkelaar er niet van om de game naar andere platformen te brengen. Running With Scizzors heeft aangekondigd dat Postal 4: No Regerts op 21 maart zal verschijnen voor de PlayStation 4 en PlayStation 5.
Of de game de moeite waard is mag je zelf beoordelen, hieronder een trailer en wat algemene key features.
- Approach your errands in a non-linear fashion within total free roam, open-world, sandbox gameplay! Seek out optional side quests for additional rewards! Or ignore all of that and just cause general pandemonium at your own leisure in the town of Edensin!
- Pick-Yer-Dude! Choose Jon St. John, industry veteran and legendary voice for Duke Nukem, as the voice of the POSTAL Dude! Or go with returning fan favorites Rick Hunter (POSTAL and POSTAL 2), Corey Cruise (POSTAL III), and Zack Ward (POSTAL the Movie) as alternate voice choices, giving you more POSTAL Dude than ever at your fingertips!
- Enjoy full freedom in your choice of pacifist-versus-aggressive playstyle! Plenty of new tools to support your (mostly) peaceful confrontations, but violence is still always an option too!
- Brandish an over-the-top arsenal, from the devastating boom of the quadruple-barreled Fournicator to the feathered chaos of the Pigeon Mine!
- Add that POSTAL twist to your weaponry with potent power-ups such as the classic Cat Silencer, the slow motion-inducing Catnip, and the dual wielding Energy Drink! Supercharge your fists, mighty foot, and urethra with a dose of the testicle-shrinking Vitamin X!
- Discover unique weapon combos and capabilities! Combine a feline with a Grenade or the Rocket Launcher for some mobile explosive pussy! Mix a little Catnip with your Hunting Rifle to curve every bullet to its exact mark! Feeling down? Use the Rattler to grapple your way to new heights!
- Experience a bevy of interactivity as you feed Doggie Treats to strays to gather canine armies to do your dirty work, stock up on inventory (for a price!) at automated Vending Machines, and, for the first time ever in the franchise, use and flush functioning toilets.
Als ze de volle mep er voor vragen ben ik bang dat veel mensen deze laten liggen,
zelf denk ik dat op de Playstation plus en Gamepass deze game en misschien de vorige delen prima tot zijn recht komen
@Anoniem-6071: Eens, daar waar deel 2 nog leuk was is deel 4 echt bagger en beter af in PS+
Deel 4 is echt n matige game, deel 2 was nog leuk en had nog humor enzo maar dit deel heeft echt niks, het is niet grappig, speelt minder goed dan deel 2 en het heeft echt net niks.
@stefan52a: Dan maar beter naar de film kijken.