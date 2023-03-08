

In april 2022 bracht Running With Scizzors de game Postal 4: No Regerts uit voor de pc. De game in de beruchte franchise die geweld min of meer verheerlijkt, viel verre van goed bij de pers en staat momenteel op een zeer karig gemiddelde van 3.0 op Metacritic.

Game destijds laten liggen? Erg begrijpelijk. Toch weerhoudt de erbarmelijke score de ontwikkelaar er niet van om de game naar andere platformen te brengen. Running With Scizzors heeft aangekondigd dat Postal 4: No Regerts op 21 maart zal verschijnen voor de PlayStation 4 en PlayStation 5.

Of de game de moeite waard is mag je zelf beoordelen, hieronder een trailer en wat algemene key features.