Sony blijft maar modder gooien naar Microsoft als het aankomt op de (potentiële) aankoop van Activision Blizzard en dan specifiek de Call of Duty franchise. Men gaf eerder al het argument dat Microsoft op eender welk moment de prijs van Call of Duty games kan verhogen, maar daar houdt hun argumentatie niet op. Sterker nog: volgens Sony zou Microsoft doelbewust de PlayStation versie van Call of Duty-games kunnen ‘saboteren’.

Eurogamer ontdekte in een vrijgegeven document dat Sony hier oprecht bezorgd om is. Zo zou Microsoft expres bugs in de game kunnen steken:

“For example, Microsoft might release a PlayStation version of Call of Duty where bugs and errors emerge only on the game’s final level or after later updates. Even if such degradations could be swiftly detected, any remedy would likely come too late, by which time the gaming community would have lost confidence in PlayStation as a go-to venue to play Call of Duty.”

Microsoft heeft inmiddels al reactie gegeven op de suggesties van Sony. Daar luidt het dat Call of Duty-games op zowel PlayStation als Xbox gelijk zullen zijn.

“Since the CMA issued its Provisional Findings, we have offered solutions which address its concerns and increase the deal’s benefits to UK players and game developers. These include a guarantee of parity between Xbox and PlayStation on access to Call of Duty and legally binding commitments to ensure that Call of Duty is available to at least 150 million more players on other consoles and cloud streaming platforms once the deal closes.”

Zullen PlayStation spelers vastzitten in een zee van bugs wanneer Microsoft de franchise overneemt? Zal deze soap ooit ophouden? Veel vragen, maar weinig antwoorden. We houden jullie op de hoogte van verdere ontwikkelingen.