Sony blijft maar modder gooien naar Microsoft als het aankomt op de (potentiële) aankoop van Activision Blizzard en dan specifiek de Call of Duty franchise. Men gaf eerder al het argument dat Microsoft op eender welk moment de prijs van Call of Duty games kan verhogen, maar daar houdt hun argumentatie niet op. Sterker nog: volgens Sony zou Microsoft doelbewust de PlayStation versie van Call of Duty-games kunnen ‘saboteren’.
Eurogamer ontdekte in een vrijgegeven document dat Sony hier oprecht bezorgd om is. Zo zou Microsoft expres bugs in de game kunnen steken:
“For example, Microsoft might release a PlayStation version of Call of Duty where bugs and errors emerge only on the game’s final level or after later updates. Even if such degradations could be swiftly detected, any remedy would likely come too late, by which time the gaming community would have lost confidence in PlayStation as a go-to venue to play Call of Duty.”
Microsoft heeft inmiddels al reactie gegeven op de suggesties van Sony. Daar luidt het dat Call of Duty-games op zowel PlayStation als Xbox gelijk zullen zijn.
“Since the CMA issued its Provisional Findings, we have offered solutions which address its concerns and increase the deal’s benefits to UK players and game developers. These include a guarantee of parity between Xbox and PlayStation on access to Call of Duty and legally binding commitments to ensure that Call of Duty is available to at least 150 million more players on other consoles and cloud streaming platforms once the deal closes.”
Zullen PlayStation spelers vastzitten in een zee van bugs wanneer Microsoft de franchise overneemt? Zal deze soap ooit ophouden? Veel vragen, maar weinig antwoorden. We houden jullie op de hoogte van verdere ontwikkelingen.
Vreemd verhaal aangezien de call of duty games franchise er bekend om staat 100% bug vrije games af te leveren?
Dat zullen ze nooit doen omdat het heel veel slechte publiciteit zou geven.
Hahaha wat voor een argument is dit? Je gaat toch niet zo’n onzekere assumptie als argument gebruiken. Dan weet je gewoon dat ze geen goed argument meer hebben xD
Het is een serieus risico. De franchise is dan handen vd directe concurrent en dan is het een serieus risico. Wil niet zeggen dat ze dat doen maar het kan wel.
Dit is echt een ongelooflijk zwakte bod. Zoals de waard is, vertrouwt hij zijn gasten.
Sony blijft geen modder gooien,jullie ontdekken steeds nieuwe informatie uit oude recent vrijgegeven documenten.
Beetje stemmingmakerij dit.
Call of duty hoord gewoon multiplatform te zijn en niet alleen voor Microsoft kut Microsoft wie ze zijn
Sony saboteert zelf met exclusive packs of vroegere toegang tot