Uitgever Skybound Games en ontwikkelaar Mega Cat Studios hebben aangekondigd dat WrestleQuest op 8 augustus zal worden uitgebracht. Zoals eerder al was aangekondigd, zal het spel beschikbaar zijn op de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch en pc. Nieuw aangekondigd is een release op iOS en Android apparaten via Netflix.

Volgens Mega Cat Studios oprichter James Deighan is WrestleQuest een viering van de worstelsport, community en de worstelaars zelf. Het spel zal een groot aantal legendes uit de sport bevatten zoals Jeff Jarret, Randy Savage en André the Giant.

Benieuwd naar WrestleQuest? Bekijk dan hieronder de recent uitgebrachte Legends trailer.

WrestleQuest Overview

In WrestleQuest, players assume the role of a young wrestling hopeful, on their quest to become one of the all-time greats by powerbombing, slamming, and suplexing their way to the top. Inspired by icons like the legendary “Macho Man” Randy Savage, our hero must immerse themselves in the world of professional wrestling, which will not only test their athleticism but also their will and conscience. Players will evolve from an aspiring rookie to world champ by training, learning, glamming, and slamming to the top of the pro wrestling food chain, while selecting the right moves, style, taunts and entrance to ensure they’re the cream of the crop. But success in the wrestling world requires allies, so forming the ultimate party will be vital, as you work together to crush the competition and tag team your way to triumph.

The road to the world championship has been paved by the legends who came before—all who make an appearance in one way or another. As our hero progresses through their quest, they’ll note homages to “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Booker T, Andre The Giant, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page, Jeff Jarrett, and many more.

The Mega Cat team are no strangers to working with legends, after inviting Jeff Jarrett, Diamond Dallas Page and Al Snow to help around the studio, Fans can witness the wisdom and mayhem that these three wrestling icons brought to the office in the exclusive Beyond The Cat series.

Wild realms, exotic monsters, action figure fighters, and spandexed allies await as this fantasy goes beyond the ring. With tons of side missions, bonus content, and much more, this is the ultimate main event that you won’t want to miss.