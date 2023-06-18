Nintendo voegt om de zoveel tijd eens wat games toe aan de bibliotheek van Nintendo Switch Online en het bedrijf heeft nu nog een nieuwe toevoeging aangekondigd: Fire Emblem voor de GBA. Het spel staat ook wel bekend als Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade, wat de eerste game in de tactische RPG-reeks was die internationaal werd uitgegeven (bij ons in 2004).

Iedereen met een Nintendo Switch Online + Uitbreidingspakket abonnement zal vanaf 22 juni in deze topper kunnen duiken. Lees hieronder een korte beschrijving van wat je zoal kunt verwachten en bekijk een trailer.

Featuring all the fierce tactical combat and rich, intrigue-filled storytelling the series is known for, Fire Emblem was the first installment in the series to launch outside of Japan. Plus, it also marked the debut of the hero Lyn, who you may know as the Emblem of Blazing from Fire Emblem Engage!

In Fire Emblem, the nation of Lycia stands on the precipice of war after centuries of peace. Turmoil grows as noble houses plot treason, allies become enemies and armies stand poised for combat… all while a mysterious figure manipulates empires from the shadows. Now Lyn, along with Eliwood and Hector, must amass their own army to fight back against the forces that would destroy everything they hold dear – and before the world is burned to ash.

Over the course of the story, you’ll gather heroes to your side, train them to excel with a wide array of weapons and classes, and further hone their skills on the battlefield. In battle, strategize your course of action around a variety of terrain and conditions. Then take command of the field and lead your units to victory by fulfilling specific objectives. But be warned: In this Fire Emblem game, if your soldiers meet their end, they’re gone forever.