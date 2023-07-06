Riot Games heeft met Valorant al enkele jaren een flinke speler op de shootermarkt in handen en er zijn regelmatig signalen geweest waaruit blijkt dat de succesvolle shooter wellicht ook naar consoles komt. De interesse vanuit Riot Games is er in ieder geval, dat bleek wel uit gamefiles en allerlei vacatures.

Nu is er opnieuw een vacature gepubliceerd waarvoor gezocht wordt naar een ‘Associate Console Playtest Analyst’, die onderdeel zal uitmaken van het Game Analysis Team. Veel duidelijker dan dat kan niet, gezien er expliciet ‘console’ in de functie staat.

Interessant zijn ook een aantal eisen waar om gevraagd wordt. Zo moet je first-person shooters op professioneel niveau hebben gespeeld, goed begrijpen wat voor impact micro en macro beslissingen hebben bij het optimaliseren van Valorant en je moet minstens Immortal of hoger zijn in de game.

Het lijkt er in ieder geval op dat de interesse naar een consoleversie nog steeds aanwezig is en we in de toekomst een beta gaan zien.

As an Associate Console Playtest Analyst on the Game Analysis Team you will focus on validation testing of upcoming gameplay experiences for VALORANT. You will work directly with developers to play in, plan, and evaluate playtests. You will report into a Quality Manager.

Responsibilities:

Provide evidence-based feedback to show whether upcoming changes accomplish their specific goals or not

Manage risk assessments for unreleased content based on playtest data

Support defining objectives and finding conclusions from playtests

Manage test plans for future tests and defects uncovered during playtests

Take detailed direction to complete required tasks

Required Qualifications:

Played console FPS games at the professional level

High-level understanding of micro and macro decisions required to optimize VALORANT gameplay

Currently ranked Immortal or higher in VALORANT

Desired Qualifications: