Afgelopen jaar bracht Sony voor het eerst Uncharted naar de pc met de Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Bij release hadden we nog wel het een en ander aan te merken op deze port, maar Naughty Dog blijft ook aan deze ports werken nadat men al veel moeite heeft gestoken in het herstellen van de rampzalige The Last of Us: Part I launch.
Met update 1.4 krijgen we eindelijk de mogelijkheid om de mouse smoothening aan te passen, wat dus zou moeten helpen met het soms wat stroperige richten in de game. Verder lost de patch nog wat problemen met de camera op mits je met muis en toetsenbord speelt. Het volledige overzicht hebben we hieronder geplaatst.
- Improvement to address camera jitter experienced by some mouse and keyboard users
- Added a new menu option to allow users to adjust the smoothing level of mouse movement (Options > Controls > Mouse Smoothing)
- Added new Audio Compatibility options (Options > Audio > Compatibility)
- Output Mode: Adjust which sounds are played through the OS spatial sound driver. Select different settings if you experience muffled, missing, or unusually quiet audio. If you are experiencing abnormally quiet music or dialogue during cutscenes, for example, try the Spatial mode instead of the Hybrid default.
- Latency: Adjust the short period of delay between when a sound effect is requested and when it plays. Higher latency improves reliability of audio playback, especially on lower spec CPUs. Increase this value if you are experiencing pops, clicks, or distorted sound. Higher latencies also resolve issues with audio interfaces configured with large buffer sizes and some wireless headphones. Note: You must restart the game for the change to take effect.