

Afgelopen jaar bracht Sony voor het eerst Uncharted naar de pc met de Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Bij release hadden we nog wel het een en ander aan te merken op deze port, maar Naughty Dog blijft ook aan deze ports werken nadat men al veel moeite heeft gestoken in het herstellen van de rampzalige The Last of Us: Part I launch.

Met update 1.4 krijgen we eindelijk de mogelijkheid om de mouse smoothening aan te passen, wat dus zou moeten helpen met het soms wat stroperige richten in de game. Verder lost de patch nog wat problemen met de camera op mits je met muis en toetsenbord speelt. Het volledige overzicht hebben we hieronder geplaatst.