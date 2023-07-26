

Partyracers zijn van alle tijden en de onbetwiste koning is natuurlijk Mario Kart. Dat heeft tig andere ontwikkelaars geïnspireerd door met soortgelijke titels te komen en nu doet ook DreamWorks een duit in het zakje met DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing. Deze game is in ontwikkeling bij Bamtang Games voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch en pc.

In deze game krijg je 20 iconische DreamWorks personages onder de duimen, waarmee je gaat racen op circuits die geïnspireerd zijn door de vele films die door DreamWorks zijn gemaakt. De game is gericht op alle leeftijden, wat het een toegankelijke racer voor jong en oud moet maken.

Hieronder hebben we de belangrijkste key features op een rij staan, waaruit ook duidelijk wordt welke personages in de game zitten en welke locaties we zullen bezoeken.

Key Features All-Star Racing Roster – Hit the kartway with 20 fan-favorite DreamWorks Animation characters, including Shrek, Po, Tigress, Boss Baby, Puss in Boots, Hiccup, Astrid and many more!

– Hit the kartway with 20 fan-favorite DreamWorks Animation characters, including Shrek, Po, Tigress, Boss Baby, Puss in Boots, Hiccup, Astrid and many more! 20 Awesome Karts – Each character boasts their own uniquely styled kart to race. Players can put their own twist on each ride with hundreds of customizable parts and accessory combinations.

– Each character boasts their own uniquely styled kart to race. Players can put their own twist on each ride with hundreds of customizable parts and accessory combinations. Race Through Iconic Locations – Players will be transported into fantastical worlds as they traverse through tracks inspired by locations from beloved DreamWorks Animation films including: The Kingdom of Far Far Away from Shrek, Bergen town from Trolls, Spirit Realm from Kung Fu Panda, Baby Corp from The Boss Baby, New York City Zoo from Madagascar, and many more!​

– Players will be transported into fantastical worlds as they traverse through tracks inspired by locations from beloved DreamWorks Animation films including: The Kingdom of Far Far Away from Shrek, Bergen town from Trolls, Spirit Realm from Kung Fu Panda, Baby Corp from The Boss Baby, New York City Zoo from Madagascar, and many more!​ Harness the Power of Magic Paths – Players can hit magical switches on the track to uncover hidden shortcuts. They can extend these magical paths by hitting more switches in series!

– Players can hit magical switches on the track to uncover hidden shortcuts. They can extend these magical paths by hitting more switches in series! Trolls Join the Crew – Poppy, Branch, Barb, Cooper and others from the colorful world of DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls are players’ rockin’ hosts for each race, helping out with their power-up potential. Players can collect Trolls to ride along with them throughout each race for special surprises!

– Poppy, Branch, Barb, Cooper and others from the colorful world of DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls are players’ rockin’ hosts for each race, helping out with their power-up potential. Players can collect Trolls to ride along with them throughout each race for special surprises! Compete in a Variety of Game Modes – Players will be able to feel the excitement in Free Race, Cups, Challenge, or Time Trial game modes, and take on family and friends in eight-person online and four-player local split-screen multiplayer action.

Helaas hebben we nog geen trailer, maar wel een paar screenshots en die tref je hieronder. Wanneer DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing uitkomt is nog niet bekendgemaakt, maar het zal ergens later dit jaar zijn.