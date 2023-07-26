DreamWorks is eigenaar van een hoop IP’s en hieronder valt ook Trolls. Dit wordt nu omgetoverd naar een 3D platformer met de naam DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue. Deze game is in ontwikkeling bij Petit Fabrik, staat gepland voor 2023 en verschijnt voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch en pc.
Het doel in de game is om het koninkrijk van de trollen te redden van de problemen. Met verschillende figuren onder controle zal je door de magische wereld van Trolls reizen, waarbij je natuurlijk bekende locaties aandoet. Ook is het mogelijk om een eigen Troll aan te maken en daarmee te spelen.
Hieronder de belangrijkste details en wat screenshots.
- Play as the Trolls – Choose from fan-favorite characters like Poppy, Branch, Guy Diamond and more on a magical journey across the Trolls Kingdom.
- Customize a Troll – Players can create, customize, and play as their own Troll with a variety of hairstyles, facial features, outfits and more!
- Learn the Art of Hair-Jitsu – Players can use their Troll’s hair to whip at enemies, twirl it to rise up and hover like a helicopter, and use it to grab, carry, swing, throw, and smash objects along an exciting quest.
- Musical Mayhem – Compete to the beat in rhythm-based mini-games while solving fun and challenging environmental puzzles to unlock special new items and abilities.
- Share the Fun with Friends – Play solo or together with friends in local cooperative play for up to four players.
- Move to the Beat of the Trolls – The game soundtrack features music from DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls film franchise, such as “Get Back Up Again,” “Hair Up,” and more!
Nee toch wat een pulp.