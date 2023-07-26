

DreamWorks is eigenaar van een hoop IP’s en hieronder valt ook Trolls. Dit wordt nu omgetoverd naar een 3D platformer met de naam DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue. Deze game is in ontwikkeling bij Petit Fabrik, staat gepland voor 2023 en verschijnt voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch en pc.

Het doel in de game is om het koninkrijk van de trollen te redden van de problemen. Met verschillende figuren onder controle zal je door de magische wereld van Trolls reizen, waarbij je natuurlijk bekende locaties aandoet. Ook is het mogelijk om een eigen Troll aan te maken en daarmee te spelen.

Hieronder de belangrijkste details en wat screenshots.