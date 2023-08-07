Baldur’s Gate 3 schoot goed uit de startblokken afgelopen weekend en wist binnen no-time de op één na grootste lancering van dit jaar te zijn op Steam. Dankzij de grote spelersaantallen steken ook een aantal problemen de kop op, Larian Studios hoopt met een eerste hotfix een aantal grote bugs te verhelpen.

Eén van de grootste problemen was een bug waardoor spelers het spel niet konden opslaan. Het probleem leek de cross-save feature te zijn. Om dit te verhelpen heeft de studio als quickfix de functie tijdelijk uitgezet. Het spel is vooralsnog alleen nog beschikbaar op de pc en komt volgende maand uit voor de PlayStation 5, Larian heeft dus nog even de tijd om aan het probleem te werken. Daarnaast zijn enkele crashes gefixt.

Je kunt de volledige lijst fixes hieronder bekijken.