Vorig jaar werd tijdens de THQ Nordic showcase de game Wreckreation aangekondigd, maar sindsdien hebben we er nagenoeg niets meer van vernomen. De game is echter nog steeds in ontwikkeling, want de titel kwam gisterenavond opnieuw voorbij in de showcase van dit jaar middels een nieuwe trailer.
Helaas kon THQ Nordic ook nu niet vertellen wat de plannen voor de release zijn, maar wel hebben ze meer details gedeeld, die we hieronder op een rijtje hebben gezet. Wreckreation zal uitkomen voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Check de nieuwe trailer zeker even, die geeft een goede indruk van deze titel.
- Set records seven different ways on every road you drive: Drift. Air, Near Miss, Stunt, Crash and the more traditional Time.
- Vacant Lots – Empty areas you’ll discover throughout your Kingdom. An opportunity to build structures that inform game design and experience beyond the structure’s footprint.
- Huge game world, the MixWorld, that you design from free camera view. Place jumps, loops, obstacles, construct tracks on and off-road, and much more.
- Pimp My Ride – Paint colors, finishes, wheels, boost flames, engine sounds, glass colors—you name it, you can customize it. All available from the beginning!
- Wreckreation offers its own, old-school FM Radio dial featuring 16 channels as well as the option to stream your favorite.
- Premium Spotify playlist. You have the power to control gameplay! Create events and set the rules.
