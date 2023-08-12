

Vorig jaar werd tijdens de THQ Nordic showcase de game Wreckreation aangekondigd, maar sindsdien hebben we er nagenoeg niets meer van vernomen. De game is echter nog steeds in ontwikkeling, want de titel kwam gisterenavond opnieuw voorbij in de showcase van dit jaar middels een nieuwe trailer.

Helaas kon THQ Nordic ook nu niet vertellen wat de plannen voor de release zijn, maar wel hebben ze meer details gedeeld, die we hieronder op een rijtje hebben gezet. Wreckreation zal uitkomen voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Check de nieuwe trailer zeker even, die geeft een goede indruk van deze titel.