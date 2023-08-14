Tijdens de THQ Nordic Digital Showcase hebben THQ Nordic en Grimlore Games een vervolg op Titan Quest aangekondigd.

In Titan Quest II zul je alleen of met je vrienden kunnen reizen door het oude Griekenland en het opnemen tegen mythische wezens en legendarische monsters. Het spel zal worden uitgebracht op de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Er is nog geen releasedatum bekend.

Je kunt de aankondigingstrailer hieronder bekijken.