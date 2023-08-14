Tijdens de THQ Nordic Digital Showcase hebben THQ Nordic en Grimlore Games een vervolg op Titan Quest aangekondigd.
In Titan Quest II zul je alleen of met je vrienden kunnen reizen door het oude Griekenland en het opnemen tegen mythische wezens en legendarische monsters. Het spel zal worden uitgebracht op de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Er is nog geen releasedatum bekend.
Je kunt de aankondigingstrailer hieronder bekijken.
Titan Quest II – Key Features
- Titan Quest II offers a flexible character system: create your own hero including the class by combining two masteries.
- Every bit of loot is rather important—even the most common spear can be upgraded to a unique weapon worthy of legendary tales!
- Enemies can form factions and work together to combine their abilities and skills.
- A beautiful, handcrafted world awaits! Traverse stunning vistas with your divine mount and explore environments filled with details and secrets.