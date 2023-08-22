Ghost Runner werd uitgebracht op 27 oktober 2020 en het lijkt erop dat 505 Games en One More Level Studios van mening zijn dat dit een geschikt moment is om een nieuwe game uit te brengen. Het vervolg op deze game wordt namelijk bijna op dezelfde datum uitgebracht, maar dan dit jaar.

Ghost Runner 2 zal op 26 oktober 2023 uitkomen voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Er zullen drie verschillende edities beschikbaar zijn: de Blade Edition, de Deluxe Edition en de Brutal Edition. Met de laatstgenoemde editie krijg je bovendien twee dagen eerder toegang tot de game. Hier is een overzicht van wat elke editie te bieden heeft:

Base Edition (€39,99 – Digital and Physical) – Digital and physical preorders get the Traditional Katana Pack including two sword skins and two hand skins.

– Digital and physical preorders get the Traditional Katana Pack including two sword skins and two hand skins. Deluxe Edition (€49,99 – Digital) – Includes everything in the base edition, along with four additional hand skins, four extra sword skins, and a personalized hand hologram displaying their current username.

– Includes everything in the base edition, along with four additional hand skins, four extra sword skins, and a personalized hand hologram displaying their current username. Brutal Edition (€69,99 – Digital) – Includes everything in the Deluxe Edition, along with 48-hours of early access starting Tuesday, Oct. 24. Brutal Edition also comes with the Season Pass (worth £14.99, featuring a new Game Mode and four Asset Packs), Animated Skin (Sword/Hand), and Motorcycle Skin.

Er is ook nog een trailer van de game verschenen en die check je hieronder.