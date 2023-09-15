Eind volgende maand verschijnt Ghostrunner 2, op 26 oktober om precies te zijn. Gezien de release niet lang meer op zich laat wachten heeft de ontwikkelaar een nieuwe trailer uitgebracht en die kan je natuurlijk hieronder bekijken.
Mocht je benieuwd zijn naar deze titel, dan is het nu ook mogelijk de game uit te proberen. Er is namelijk een demo beschikbaar gesteld in de PlayStation Store. In deze demo kun je de gameplay ervaren en spelen met de volgende abilities:
- Shuriken – Master the art of throwing shurikens to unlock doors, trigger explosions, and take down enemies from a distance.
- Tempest – Unleash a powerful blast that can eliminate multiple enemies at once. Perfect your timing to deflect enemy projectiles back at them and interact with essential objects.
- Sensory Boost – Slow down time, granting you the agility to dodge incoming attacks with precision. Use this ability to overcome challenging obstacles and collect hard-to-reach items.
- Grapple – Utilize the grappling hook to swing through the environment with ease, reaching new heights and exploring hidden areas.