Zes maanden na de aankondiging is het dan eindelijk zover. Bandai Namco en ontwikkelaar CyberConnect2 hebben een releasedatum aangekondigd voor Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections. Het spel zal vanaf 16 november beschikbaar zijn in Japan, gevolgd door een wereldwijde release op 17 november.

Er zijn ook drie gloednieuwe personages aangekondigd genaamd Boro, Koji en Delta. Deze personages zijn bekend van de Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga. Daarnaast zijn er een aantal verschillende edities aangekondigd:

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections edities Fysieke edities Standard Edition

Collector’s Edition – Includes the base game, a SteelBook case, special Collector’s Box complete with a collectible inlay, and an exclusive Naruto and Sasuke figurine set themed after the TV Anime‘s 20th anniversary.

Premium Collector’s Edition – Includes all digital and physical bonuses from the Digital Deluxe / Ultimate Edition, and the Collector’s Edition, as well as six physical collectible cards and a special scroll with original artwork of all of Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm CONNECTIONS, fighters created exclusively for the game by the studio behind the hit Naruto anime, Studio Pierrot. Digitale Edities Standard Edition

Deluxe Edition – Includes the base game, Season Pass, and an exclusive “Maskless” costume for Kakashi. The Season Pass will add five new playable characters post-launch, and an exclusive costume for Naruto Uzumaki (Great Ninja War: End).

Ultimate Edition – Includes five new costumes, two costume accessories, and all content included in the Digital Deluxe Edition along with the base game.

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is vanaf 17 november wereldwijd beschikbaar op de PS4, PS5, Xbox One en Xbox Series X|S. Een Nintendo Switch en pc-versie volgen later.