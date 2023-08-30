Mimimi Games heeft aangekondigd dat ze ermee op gaan houden. De Duitse ontwikkelaar bouwt de komende tijd af, om uiteindelijk de deuren voor altijd te sluiten. Dit is opmerkelijk nieuws, aangezien de meest recente titel van Mimimi Games – Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew – nog geen anderhalve maand geleden uitkwam en goed wist te scoren bij de pers.

De reden van het sluiten van de ontwikkelaar heeft echter niets met tegenvallend succes te maken. De ontwikkelaar wil nu tijd gaan besteden aan het gezin, in plaats van weer jarenlang bezig te zijn met een nieuwe game. Na 15 jaar vinden ze het wel genoeg en is stoppen beter voor hun gezondheid. De ontwikkelaar zal de komende maanden af gaan bouwen, maar ze blijven Shadow Gambit wel nog ondersteunen.

Uiteindelijk zullen de deuren voorgoed achter hen dichtgetrokken worden, maar wanneer precies is niet helemaal duidelijk. Het personeel ontvangt overigens een extra bonus, omdat Shadow Gambit is afgerond. Het officiële statement is als volgt:

“It is with a heavy heart that today we have to share the news that Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew will be Mimimi’s final game.

As we look back at our 15-year journey crafting games (and crying about it), we feel grateful for the incredible love and support we received from all of you. We cherished every game we made and feel proud of what we were able to accomplish as a studio.

At the same time, dedicating the past decade and a half of our lives working on increasingly ambitious games took a heavy personal toll on us and our families. After the release of Shadow Gambit we decided it was the right time to prioritize our well-being and to pull the brakes instead of signing up for another multi-year production cycle.

While this means that we won’t start production on a new big game, we will continue to fully support Shadow Gambit. We are already working on a patch across all platforms and have a big content drop planned for later this year, which we are sure you will love just as much as we do!

This also means we will be slowly ramping down the studio over the next few months. We shared this decision with the whole team at an on-site meeting before releasing this announcement. […]

We want to thank our community and fans for playing our games and engaging with us. Your joy and support were what fueled our passion!”