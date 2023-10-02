

Eerder dit jaar verscheen Postal 4: No Regerts voor de PlayStation 4 en PlayStation 5. Hier zal het niet bij blijven, want ontwikkelaar Running With Scizzors heeft aangekondigd dat ze ook Postal: Brain Damaged naar de consoles van Sony zullen brengen.

Deze game verscheen in juni 2022 voor de pc en zal nog dit jaar zijn weg naar de PlayStation 4 en 5 vinden, al is niet bekend wanneer precies. Deze game is een spin-off van de beruchte franchise, waarin je te maken krijgt met de Postal Dude die het niet langer op een rijtje heeft.

Hieronder een algemene omschrijving en wat key features. Daaronder een trailer om een indruk van het spel te krijgen.

Wild setting? Even wilder gameplay! While staying true to POSTAL‘s trademark tone and humor the game plays very different to all the previous titles in the series. What you get is fast, challenging, and full of varied, meticulously designed enemies and environments. If you’re surfing the tidal wave of throwback shooters or enjoyed the latest installment of that game where you single-handily take on the forces of Hell invading Earth, you will feel right at home (even more so if your home smells really bad).

Make sure your body is ready to: