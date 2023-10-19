Het was een hele lange soap, maar vorige week was dan eindelijk de kogel door de kerk: Activision Blizzard mag zich onderdeel noemen van Microsoft en dat na maanden kibbelen over de toekomst van cloudstreaming en franchises als Call of Duty.

Nu is topman Phil Spencer tijdens de officiële Xbox Podcast aan het woord geweest, waar hij het had over de toekomst van Call of Duty en ook over spelers op Nintendo consoles. Spencer zegt namelijk dat iedereen, ongeacht het platform, onderdeel mag zijn van de zelfbenoemde “Call of Duty Nation” en er zal aan content en features niks achter bepaalde platforms verstopt worden.

100% gelijkheid is dus het doel, met natuurlijk een kleine asteriks voor de Nintendo-consoles, die gezien hun geringe kracht niet hetzelfde kunnen bewerkstelligen op het gebied van framerate en resolutie. Ook tijdens de afgelopen beta voor Modern Warfare 3 vielen Xbox-spelers de eerste week buiten de boot, iets wat volgens Spencer niet goed is voor de community.

“For Call of Duty players on PlayStation, and in the future, on Nintendo, I want you to feel 100% part of the community, I don’t want you to feel like there’s content you’re missing out, there’s skins you’re missing out, there’s timing that you’re missing out on, that’s not the goal, the goal is 100% parity across all platforms as much as we can for launch and content.

“I say as much as we can on parity because clearly, some platforms have resolution and frame rate differences just based on performance, but there’s nothing else, we have no goal of somehow trying to use Call of Duty to get you to buy an Xbox console. So I want the Call of Duty nation to feel supported across all platforms.

We’ve been on the other side of some of those skins and times, even this beta wasn’t on Xbox the first week, I just, I don’t think that helps the community, I don’t think that helps the game…if you’re a Nintendo player… I want you to feel like 100% part of the Call of Duty Nation.”