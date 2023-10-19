

Nu Activision Blizzard is overgenomen door Microsoft is het op zich een logische stap om verschillende games van die uitgever naar Xbox Game Pass te brengen. Dit zit er voorlopig echter niet in. Dit geeft Xbox baas Phil Spencer aan in een interview met de officiële Xbox podcast.

Daarmee wijkt Microsoft af tegenover de aanpak na de overname van Bethesda. Kort nadien kwamen de eerste titels van die uitgever al naar Xbox Game Pass. Het verschil is echter dat Microsoft rondom Bethesda al vooruit kon werken omdat die overname een stuk soepeler ging.

In het geval van Activision Blizzard was dat afhankelijk van wereldwijde goedkeuringen, waardoor Microsoft niet alvast voor uit is gaan werken. Dit in het geval het mogelijk allemaal voor niets zou zijn geweest. Zodoende zal het pas tot ergens in 2024 duren vooraleer de games van Activision Blizzard naar Game Pass komen.

“When we finished Bethesda, there was this great moment. We were able to put a bunch of the back catalog games [on Game Pass] and celebrate their history. The truth of the matter is, with Activision Blizzard King, that the regulatory process took so long, and frankly, there was a lot of uncertainty in that process up until really a week before we closed, or the week of, when the CMA [Competition and Markets Authority] finally came down to their decision. We weren’t able to get in and work with mostly Activision and Blizzard in this case on that back catalog work.

[…]

“I would love it if there was some kind of secret celebration drop that’s coming in the next couple of weeks – there’s not. Definitely when we think about the new games that are there, I would be straight with people, right. If we were going to put them in the subscription this year, I would tell people.

And I know there’ll be some disappointment about that. This acquisition is definitely long-term. So the fact that we’re not hitting day one with a bunch of games dropping in to Game Pass is a little bit of a downer, but I’m very excited about the future. And I just want to be straight with people that that’s where we are.”