

Enige tijd terug werd The Walking Dead: Destinies aangekondigd voor last- en current-gen systemen, toen zonder het kenbaar maken van een releasedatum. Lang hoeven we niet op de game te wachten, want vandaag is aangekondigd dat de release gepland staat voor 17 november.

De game verschijnt dan om precies te zijn voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch en pc. In december zal de game dan nog fysiek verschijnen voor de gamers die dat liever hebben. Samen met deze aankondiging is er een algemeen overzicht van de game vrijgegeven.

Tot slot hebben we onderaan nog een trailer met nieuwe beelden.

Begin your journey as Rick Grimes, waking alone in a hospital surrounded by the dead. Assemble allies and fight your way through the walker apocalypse across iconic locations from The Walking Dead, including Atlanta, the Greene family farm, the prison, and Woodbury. In crucial choice-driven moments, you’ll forever shape the destiny of your team of characters from the series. Heroes and villains, living and dead—it’s up to you to decide whether to stay the course of history or forge your own path through the world of AMC’s The Walking Dead.

