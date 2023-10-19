Enige tijd terug werd The Walking Dead: Destinies aangekondigd voor last- en current-gen systemen, toen zonder het kenbaar maken van een releasedatum. Lang hoeven we niet op de game te wachten, want vandaag is aangekondigd dat de release gepland staat voor 17 november.
De game verschijnt dan om precies te zijn voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch en pc. In december zal de game dan nog fysiek verschijnen voor de gamers die dat liever hebben. Samen met deze aankondiging is er een algemeen overzicht van de game vrijgegeven.
Tot slot hebben we onderaan nog een trailer met nieuwe beelden.
About
Begin your journey as Rick Grimes, waking alone in a hospital surrounded by the dead. Assemble allies and fight your way through the walker apocalypse across iconic locations from The Walking Dead, including Atlanta, the Greene family farm, the prison, and Woodbury. In crucial choice-driven moments, you’ll forever shape the destiny of your team of characters from the series. Heroes and villains, living and dead—it’s up to you to decide whether to stay the course of history or forge your own path through the world of AMC’s The Walking Dead.
Key Features
- Shatter Fate – Alter the story of AMC’s The Walking Dead by weaving your own path through the series’ events. Save the villain, kill the hero… and live with the consequences.
- Slash, Bash, and Shoot the Undead – Slay hordes of walkers in third-person action with a variety of melee and ranged weapons, including bats, katanas, revolvers, shotguns, and crossbows.
- Build Your Dream Team – Assemble your roster from over twelve iconic characters from AMC’s The Walking Dead, including Rick, Shane, Michonne, Carol, Daryl, and more.
- Survive the Apocalypse – Manage limited resources, scavenge for weapons and ammo, and maximize your party’s abilities to stay alive.
- Experience the Tension – Defend your camp, rescue survivors, and fight through stealth and all-out combat. Get one last chance at survival in a “broken state” before the zombie threat overwhelms you.
Zoveel potentie, maar het lijkt op een early ps3 game…
Niet alleen qua gfx, maar de gameplay lijkt ook verouderd te zijn.
Maar das gebaseerd op de trailers, hoop aangenaam verrast te worden, maar vrees het ergste.
Zozo geen VR??? Het is een wonder