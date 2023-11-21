Eerder dit jaar bracht Ziggurat Interactive een HD-versie uit van Enclave, een third-person actie-RPG uit 2002, voor de PS4, Xbox One en Switch. De uitgever heeft nu bekendgemaakt dat de PS5-versie vanaf 5 december verkrijgbaar zal zijn. Je kunt de trailer waarin de PS5 releasedatum is onthuld hieronder bekijken.
Key Features
- Haptic trigger effects for DualSense controllers, exclusive to the PlayStation 5 version.
- Immersive, fast-paced feudal-era combat.
- A massive narrative scope, including two distinct campaigns with their own endings.
- More than 25 unique missions, plus additional bonus content.
- 12 diverse unlockable characters, each blending elements of traditional character classes in a one-of-a-kind way.
- Challenging boss opponents, each requiring different tactics to defeat.
- An interactive gameplay tutorial that gets you into the action fast.
- Three different difficulty settings provide the right level of challenge for any player.
- A plethora of varied weapons, collectible objects, consumables, and magic items.
- Surprises around every corner with dozens of scripted event triggers to keep you on your toes.
- Captivating soundtrack paired perfectly with atmospheric sound effects.
Ik heb deze game echt grijsgespeeld vroeger. Had hier liever een remake van gezien.