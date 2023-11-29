Ontwikkelaar Brave Lamb Studio en uitgever Nacon hebben een releasedatum aangekondigd voor de realtime strategy en survival management game War Hospital. Het spel zal op 11 januari 2024 worden uitgebracht voor de PS5, Xbox Series X|S en pc.

Je kunt een omschrijving van het spel evenals een trailer hieronder bekijken.

About

Combining aspects of real-time strategy games and survival games, War Hospital is a unique single-player management game in which players need to make choices to progress. The gameplay is based on managing a field hospital while overseeing the treatment and rehabilitation of wounded soldiers during the First World War. By stepping into the shoes of Major Henry Wells, the player is taking charge of a British field hospital in a fictitious town in the north of France.

Key Features