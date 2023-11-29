Ontwikkelaar Brave Lamb Studio en uitgever Nacon hebben een releasedatum aangekondigd voor de realtime strategy en survival management game War Hospital. Het spel zal op 11 januari 2024 worden uitgebracht voor de PS5, Xbox Series X|S en pc.
Je kunt een omschrijving van het spel evenals een trailer hieronder bekijken.
About
Combining aspects of real-time strategy games and survival games, War Hospital is a unique single-player management game in which players need to make choices to progress. The gameplay is based on managing a field hospital while overseeing the treatment and rehabilitation of wounded soldiers during the First World War. By stepping into the shoes of Major Henry Wells, the player is taking charge of a British field hospital in a fictitious town in the north of France.
Key Features
- Discover a different war game, where the aim is to fight against death.
- You play Major Henry Wells, posted during WW1 to a fictional town in Northern France, where you run a field hospital.
- Take the best decisions you can under the worst conditions: deal with the unexpected, by making the best possible use of whatever resources you can procure.
- Care for your injured patients, but also for your hospital staff faced with the horrors of war.
Vrij matige trailer. Wel benieuwd naar dit spel.
Tof!
Hmmm interessant. Hou wel van “war games”